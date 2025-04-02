Government launches first-of-its-kind programme for women in technology and innovation

The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), an entity of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), launched the Women in Technology and Innovation Programme in Johannesburg on 26 March 2025.

This is a pioneering initiative aimed at addressing the systemic challenges faced by women innovators and entrepreneurs in South Africa and fostering an inclusive national system of innovation.

The programme will empower women entrepreneurs by providing access to funding, mentorship and an enabling environment for innovation, which is intended to accelerate the contributions of women in shaping South Africa's technological advancements and economic growth.

TIA's Acting CEO, Mr Ismail Abdoola, emphasised the programme's significance in bridging the gender gap in technology and entrepreneurship. Welcoming participants to the launch, he said that it marked "a milestone in our collective efforts to address the systemic challenges faced by women innovators and entrepreneurs".

While South Africa has made remarkable strides in empowering women, the statistics reveal that women make up only 34% of the country's entrepreneurial base, a proportion lower than in many other countries.

"However, as we see globally, women are breaking barriers and stepping into leadership roles in technology and innovation," said Abdoola.

"The journey of women entrepreneurs is often riddled with barriers, whether in accessing funding, support or mentorship. Yet, despite these challenges, women continue to rise, creating groundbreaking solutions and leading in tech and innovation. However, the work is far from over. A whole-of-society approach is required, where government, industry, academia and civil society work together to create an environment that nurtures innovation for all."

The launch event featured panel discussions with leading experts, looking at the obstacles women faced in the technology and innovation sectors, and proposing actionable solutions. The event also showcased innovative products developed by women-led enterprises, highlighting the ingenuity of women in South Africa's innovation landscape.

Dr Rakeshnie Ramoutar-Prieschl, Acting Deputy Director-General: Technology Innovation at the DSTI, underscored the programme's alignment with national transformation goals.

"The timing of this initiative is significant, as it follows the first-ever [National System of Innovation] Transformation Summit hosted by our Minister, Prof. Blade Nzimande. The summit assessed the gains made over the past 30 years of democracy, highlighting the need for more inclusive and transformative policies in our national system of innovation," she said.

Ramoutar-Prieschl noted the critical need for intervention in fields related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), where women remain underrepresented.

"Women make up less than 30% of the STEM workforce, compared to 47% in non-STEM sectors. The 'drop to the top' remains evident, with women holding only 27% of vice chancellor positions at universities, 40% of directorships at state-owned entities, and 27% of directorship positions at JSE-listed companies. To address these disparities, it is essential to provide women with access to digital technologies, entrepreneurial support and intellectual property protection."

As a step toward long-term impact, the programme will focus on four key drivers: Building market awareness and investment to grow an innovation market that advances gender equality and women's empowerment; developing gender-responsive tools and methodologies in collaboration with industry partners; promoting women as innovators and entrepreneurs, amplifying their contributions to technology and business; and investing in innovations and technologies that address the specific needs of women.

As South Africa navigates an evolving economic and technological landscape, ensuring inclusivity in innovation remains a national priority. The Women in Technology and Innovation Programme will help to remove obstacles and unlock the full potential of women innovators, paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous society.

