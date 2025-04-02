Propylene Glycol Alginate Market is Predicted to Reach US$ 1,001.4 Mn by 2035, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% | Fact.MR

Rising adoption of PGA as a drug stabilizer and bioactive agent enhances its pharmaceutical market potential, states Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global propylene glycol alginate (PGA) market is expected to be valued at USD 663.6 million in 2025 and will expand at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach USD 1,001.4 million by 2035.The worldwide demand for natural food additives has tremendously promoted the use of propylene glycol alginate in a vast range of industries. Growing concern for health is driving consumers to consume more clean-label foods with transparent and recognizable ingredients.PGA, which is seaweed, is precisely in that category because it has natural and sustainable characteristics and functions as a stabilizer, thickener, and emulsifier. It is a key functional ingredient in processed foods, dairy, and functional beverages because it enhances the texture and shelf life of food and beverages. Its use in low-fat and plant-based products also responds to the growing dietary trend towards healthier and vegan-friendly options.This is more marked in regions where food safety regulations are stricter, as PGA is seen as a safe and natural alternative. This will continuously support growth in the market of PGA with strong R&D and innovations in formulation technologies, aligning well with changes in consumer preferences and industry trends. Its versatility ensures its demand is incessant throughout global markets.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from the Global Propylene Glycol Alginate (PGA) Market Study:The market is projected to grow at 6% CAGR and reach USD 1,001.4 million by 2035The market created an opportunity of USD 337.7 million between 2025 to 2035Predominating market players include Kikkoman Corporation, KIMICA Corporation, Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation, Rizhao Jiejing Group Co., Ltd. and Fuji Kasei Co., Ltd. among others.Application of PGA in Food & Beverage industry is estimated to hold 5% of the market share by 2025 end.“Strong Growth in China, Japan, And India Fuels Regional Expansion, Driven by Food, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industries,” states Fact.MRLeading Players Driving Innovation in the Propylene Glycol Alginate (PGA) MarketAspartic Space Inc.; Fuji Kasei Co., Ltd.; IRO Alginate Industry Co., Ltd.; Kikkoman Corporation; KIMICA Corporation; Kimyagaran Emrooz; LEAF; My-Chem GmbH; Prime Laboratories; Qingdao Megatro Holding Inc.; Rizhao Jiejing Group Co., Ltd.; Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation; Unikem Holding Qingdao Co., Ltd.; Universal Preserveachem Inc.; Other Prominent Players.Market DevelopmentThe competitive dynamics in the propylene glycol alginate (PGA) sector are fuelled by R&D, and partnerships with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing research to provide value-added services with higher quality. Such platforms enable farmers to manage the flavoring processes in real-time, optimize the use of propylene glycol alginate (PGA) to achieve maximum production, and realize higher productivity. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.In 2024, KIMICA Corporation, a firm specializing in pharmaceutical intermediate materials, has recently launched a new range of plant-derived gelatin products aimed at pharmaceutical uses. This innovation aligns perfectly with the growing trend of vegan substitutes and would significantly boost their market presence in the gelatin industry.In 2024, Fuji Kasei Co., Ltd. collaborated with a European chemical company on a joint investment initiative to create sustainable packaging solution systems. The partnership is working on biodegradable materials required for the rapidly expanding regulations and consumers seeking eco-friendlier products recently.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions-More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global propylene glycol alginate market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Form type (Powder, Liquid), Function (Thickening Agents, Stabilizers, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agent, Defoaming Agent, and Binding Agent), Grade (Food Grade & Industrial Grade), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care & Others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The dried spices market is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR, reaching US$ 9.2 billion by 2033, up from US$ 5.8 billion in 2023.The in-flight catering market , valued at US$ 17.8 billion in 2023, is expected to expand at a 5.4% CAGR, reaching US$ 30.2 billion by 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 