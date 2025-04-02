Minister Sisisi Tolashe briefs media on state of readiness of country to host Bi-Annual Africa Children's Summit, 2 Apr

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe will brief the media on the State of Readiness of the country to host the Bi-Annual Africa Children's Summit to be held from 4–7 April 2025 in Johannesburg.

The summit, which will be hosted in partnership with Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund will see 1300 children from across Africa gather at Roedean Senior School and St John’s College Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Africa Children’s Summit 2025 (ACS 2025) comes at a time when South Africa is reeling from the shock of a spate of sexual violent cases against minor children in the country.

This summit is a landmark gathering aimed at championing child participation in shaping the future of the children of the continent and it is a testament that children’s voices and their safety must be amplified. The children from all five African regions will discuss challenges impacting the well-being of Africa’s children, review progress on recommendations from the inaugural summit, and propose actionable solutions for the future.



Minister Tolashe is outraged at the continued reported cases of sexual assault perpetrated against children and will use this briefing to discuss the Department's response and other matters where children’s rights are violated. It is clear that there are no places where children are safe and every effort must be exhausted to stop the scourge of violence against children.



Details of the State of Readiness Media Briefing are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 02 April 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament, Cape Town

