Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa welcomes Cabinet’s approval of the South African Renewable Energy Master Plan

The Ministry of Electricity and Energy warmly welcomes the recent approval by the Cabinet of the South African Renewable Energy Master Plan (SAREM).

This landmark decision marks a significant milestone in our nation’s journey to sustainable development and green industrial development. SAREM outlines a comprehensive framework designed to facilitate the inclusive industrialisation of the South African renewable energy value chain and battery storage, in support of job creation, economic competitiveness, low-carbon, reliable and affordable energy supply.

The plan articulates a strategic vision to harness South Africa’s abundant renewable energy resources—particularly solar and wind and unlock the full economic potential of the value chain through inclusive, green industrialisation.

Minister Ramokgopa expressed his enthusiasm regarding this approval, stating: “The South African Renewable Energy Master Plan is not just a blueprint for green industrialisation; it is a pathway to a more sustainable and equitable future for all South Africans. We have a unique opportunity to lead in the global renewable energy and battery storage landscape, creating jobs and fostering economic growth while protecting our environment.”

Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Ms. Samantha Graham Mare, who played a pivotal role in the driving the adoption of SAREM, expressed her gratitude to the multitude of stakeholders for their rich and diverse constructions.

SAREM is underpinned by bold targets and strategic interventions, including:

Increasing the pace of rolling out Renewable Energy projects: The plan aims for at least 3-5 GW of renewable energy generation to be rolled out annually across market segments to underpin the development of domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Creating Jobs and Expanding Local Manufacturing: The Master Plan outlines a strategy to create more than 25 000 jobs by 2030 through localising the manufacturing of key components such as solar panels, inverters, wind turbine towers, cables, and batteries.

Industrial Development through Localization: The plan supports the establishment of industrial hubs and Special Economic Zones focused on renewable energy manufacturing and services, along with significant demand- and supply-side support, targeting high levels of local content for key inputs and increasing domestic manufacturing capacity. By localising the production and supply of renewable energy and battery storage technologies, the plan will improve the resilience and sustainability of energy supply

Supporting a Just Energy Transition: The Master Plan strives for South Africa’s shift to renewable energy to be inclusive, skills-intensive, and aligned with climate commitments, contributing to reduced greenhouse gas emissions while positioning the country as a competitive clean energy and green industry investment destination.

While the immediate focus will be on implementation, the Master Plan is a living document —one that will be adapted and updated to accommodate emerging technologies and sectoral priorities. Beyond wind, solar, and battery storage, future iterations of SAREM will consider the integration of additional renewable energy technologies, including the fast-emerging green hydrogen sector and waste-to- energy solutions.



To build on the momentum created by SAREM and showcase investment opportunities across the renewable energy and battery storage value chain, the Ministry of Electricity and Energy will host the South African Renewable Energy Expo later this year. This flagship event will provide a platform to attract both domestic and international investors, highlight local industrial capabilities, and convene technology developers, financiers, and policy leaders in support of the plan’s objectives.

These objectives directly support the Government’s Medium-Term Development Plan, particularly the goals of inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty, and reindustrialising the South African economy. SAREM’s emphasis on localisation, beneficiation, and supply chain development is key to enabling long-term economic resilience and technological self-sufficiency.



Minister Ramokgopa emphasised the importance of collaboration, saying, “The approval of this plan is a testament to the collective efforts of government, industry stakeholders, and civil society. We must all work together to ensure its successful implementation and to build a sustainable energy future.”



The Ministry of Electricity and Energy will continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders to coordinate implementation, monitor progress, and ensure that the South African Renewable Energy Master Plan delivers tangible benefits for all citizens.



The full SAREM report will be made available on 01 April 2025.

Media enquiries:

Ms Tsakane Khambane, Ministerial Spokesperson

Cell:082 084 5566

EmailTsakane.Khambane@dmre.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

