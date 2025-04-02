Eastern Cape Government welcomes deployment of specialised FCS unit to investigate Matatiele rape case

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government, under the leadership of Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, welcomes the deployment of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit to the province. This specialised unit has been tasked to bolster and oversee the investigation into the deeply disturbing alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl in Matatiele.

Premier Mabuyane expressed his appreciation for the response and decisive action taken by the SAPS in prioritising this critical matter.

“We are deeply grateful to the SAPS for recognising the gravity of this situation and for deploying the expertise of the FCS unit to the Eastern Cape. This demonstrates a strong commitment from national SAPS to support our provincial efforts in ensuring justice for the young victim and holding the perpetrator accountable,” said Premier Mabuyane.

The FCS unit brings specialised skills and resources that are essential in investigating these sensitive and complex cases, particularly those involving children. Their national mandate and proven track record in handling Gender-Based Violence and sexual offences cases will significantly enhance the ongoing investigation and ensure that all avenues are thoroughly explored.

The Provincial Government views the deployment of the FCS unit as a significant step in reinforcing the commitment of both national and provincial authorities to combating Gender- Based Violence and protecting vulnerable groups within the Eastern Cape.

Premier Mabuyane is in contact with the family of the victim, in particular the mother to provide support during this difficult time. He empathised with her and further actioned proposals that formed part of their interaction.

The Premier has reiterated the province’s unwavering dedication to creating safer communities for all residents, especially children.

“We want to assure the family, community of Matatiele and broader Eastern Cape that we are taking this matter with the utmost seriousness. The deployment of the FCS unit is a clear indication of government commitment to ensuring a thorough, sensitive, and effective investigation,” the Premier added.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government pledges its full support to the SAPS FCS unit in this investigation and will work collaboratively to ensure that justice is served swiftly and effectively. Furthermore, all community members are urged to cooperate fully with the authorities as they conduct their work.

For interview requests, please contact Ms Yonela Dekeda, 083 378 0968

Media enquiries:

Government Spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates