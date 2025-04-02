Re: UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT VT RT 105 IN AREA OF BERKSHIRE CENTER RD BERKSHIRE
THE ROADWAY IS NOW OPEN.
Sent: Tuesday, April 1, 2025 10:41 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: TRAFFIC ALERT VT RT 105 IN AREA OF BERKSHIRE CENTER RD BERKSHIRE
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
ST ALBANS BARRACKS
NEWS RELEASE - HIGHWAY /TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION
VERMONT RT 105 IN THE AREA OF BERKSHIRE CENTER RD IN BERKSHIRE IS IMPASSABLE DUE TO A CRASH INVOLVING POWER LINES IN THE ROADWAY. THIS INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR SOME TIME - UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AND UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.
PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.
