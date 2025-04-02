Re: UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT VT RT 105 IN AREA OF BERKSHIRE CENTER RD BERKSHIRE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

ST ALBANS BARRACKS





NEWS RELEASE - HIGHWAY /TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION





VERMONT RT 105 IN THE AREA OF BERKSHIRE CENTER RD IN BERKSHIRE IS IMPASSABLE DUE TO A CRASH INVOLVING POWER LINES IN THE ROADWAY. THIS INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR SOME TIME - UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AND UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.





MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.





PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.



