Landmarks light up for World Autism Awareness Day as new grants program opens

Release date: 02/04/25

Iconic landmarks across Adelaide will light up in a spectrum of colours today to acknowledge autistic and autism communities, with South Australians encouraged to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day and share their photos on social media.

It comes as the next round of the Malinauskas Government’s ‘Autism Works in the Community’ grants program opens, supporting projects in businesses, venues and community spaces that foster autistic inclusion.

Sites being illuminated purple, pink and green on World Autism Awareness Day, 2 April, include Parliament House, Adelaide Railway Station, Adelaide Oval, Riverbank Footbridge, Festival Centre Walk of Fame, UniSA City West - Bradley Building, Adelaide Airport, Adelaide Convention Centre and Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Social media posts can be tagged #WorldAutismDaySA or #WAAD to celebrate SA leading the way in autism inclusion.

The state’s first Autism Inclusion Charter was launched this time last year on #WAAD, delivering on another election commitment to support inclusive initiatives.

South Australia’s nation-leading autism policy agency will be strengthened through the latest round of the Autism Works in the Community grants, which provide funding between $5,000 and $40,000 to eligible organisations.

The program – now open to applicants – helps provide modern facilities, equipment and opportunities to meet the needs of autistic people and increase knowledge, understanding and belonging for autistic and autism communities.

Successful recipients will deliver projects or initiatives over 12 months from July, improving employment and volunteering outcomes and boosting the ability of venues and events to promote inclusion – including autism awareness training for staff.

The State Government’s Office for Autism awarded 17 grants to local organisations last year, including around $37,000 to support a new sensory space at Adelaide Oval.

An in-person information session – along with opportunities to network and plan a project with relevant partner organisations – will be held at the first Autism Works Employment Summit on 30 April, at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

Applications for the Autism Works in the Community grants are open until 9 May 2025 and more information is available through the Office for Autism site.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We are proud to continue to support projects and ideas that deliver a more inclusive environment for the autistic and autism communities.

World Autism Awareness Day shines a light on the lives of autistic South Australians and landmarks will shine brightly to promote autistic inclusion.

Our Government is determined to keep building knowledge, understanding and belonging and the new grants available will help organisations and community groups make practical and meaningful change.

Attributable to Adelaide Oval Stadium Management Authority CEO Nick Addison

Ensuring everyone feels welcome at Adelaide Oval is at the heart of creating a world-class visitor experience, and a constant priority for us as an organisation.

Opening a permanent sensory space was a critical step on that journey, and it has already proved valuable for countless families over the summer of cricket and now into the footy season.

Importantly, our Autism Works in the Community Grant enabled us to invest in the necessary training and development for our people to support this space. Fans and families can head to their favourite sporting event, concert or tourism experience knowing that not only do they have a quiet space if they need it, but also skilled people who can help.