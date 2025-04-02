Over 1,000 Replica Firearms and Suppressors seized by CBP and CPSC at LAX

Replica firearms—even though not always functional—can be easily mistaken for genuine weapons

LOS ANGELES— Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2025, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), in collaboration with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), have been working relentlessly to prevent the entry of replica firearms into the United States.

To date, CBP has seized over 1,000 replica firearms and has already destroyed 953 replica firearms, 111 replica suppressors, and 92 abandoned suppressors.

These shipments, originating from China, and arrived via air parcel, were destined for various locations across the United States. In an attempt to deceive CBP officials the replica firearms were misdeclared as “Alloy Miniature Toys”.

“If these items were to reach the streets, the consequences could be significant,” said Cheryl M. Davies CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “Replica firearms—even though not always functional—can be easily mistaken for genuine weapons by the public and law enforcement. Such misidentification can lead to tragic outcomes.”

While many consumers may view them as just toys guns, the presence of replica firearms in public spaces could complicate criminal investigations. Incidents involving these items may cause confusion at crime scenes, hinder the clarity of evidence, and ultimately impede the work of law enforcement.

“CPSC is committed to working alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection at ports and borders to prevent illegal products from entering the U.S. market, especially from China. Now more than ever, we are grateful for this ongoing partnership between CPSC port inspectors and their CBP counterparts,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter Feldman.

Federal law requires that toy guns, look-alike firearms, and imitation firearms sold or transported across state lines have a blaze orange plug inserted in the barrel or a stripe on both sides of the barrel. While federal law mandates the orange tip/stripe, California Penal Code 12556 addresses the display of imitation firearms in public, which can lead to criminal charges.

From fiscal year 2022 to date, CBP’s Office of Field Operations has seized 2,890 replica firearms at our nation’s ports of entry.

“CBP remains committed to working closely with other law enforcement agencies, including federal, state, and local partners, to combat illegal imports and ensure public safety,” said Andrew H. Douglas, CBP Port Director of Los Angeles International Airport. “By fostering strong relationships with agencies, we enhance intelligence sharing and enforcement efforts.”

Beyond law enforcement, CBP also partners with external stakeholders, including industry leaders, consumer safety organizations, and trade enforcement groups.

Thanks to the unwavering cooperation between CBP, CPSC, and our partners, these dangerous replica firearms will be destroyed, ensuring they never endanger our communities.

For more information about CPSC regulation visit: CPSC toy, look-alike and imitation firearms.

CBP seizes real firearms on a regular basis visit: weapons and ammunition seizures statistics.