Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on sex offense against a child

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry encountered a man wanted in Texas on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense involving a child.

On April 1, 2025, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred bus passenger Omar Jose Delgado Araiza, 34, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for indecency with a child by contact (fondling) out of the Bell County, Texas Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers transported Delgado Araiza to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

“As CBP officers, protecting our communities is our highest priority,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Officers apprehended a subject wanted for a heinous act against a child, which demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that those who pose a threat to our children do not evade justice.”

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.