Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,017 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: AHA podcast discusses the innovative design for Novant Health's Breast Center

In this recent episode of AHA’s Advancing Health podcast, Sara Robinson, senior associate healthcare architect at McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, and Jamie Feinour, vice president of operations at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and president of Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital, discuss how patient-centered design and innovative architecture come together to create spaces of healing for patients and providers, and how Sara's personal cancer journey impacted the design for Novant Health's Breast Center. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ICYMI: AHA podcast discusses the innovative design for Novant Health's Breast Center

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more