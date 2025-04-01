RECRUITMENT NOTICE: Director of Business and Economic Development

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

POSITION: Director of Business and Economic Development

OPEN: April 1, 2025

CLOSED: April 15, 2025

GRADE: Management Supervisory Service, Grade 16 (MSS-16)

Position Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development is seeking a dynamic and experienced Director of Business and Economic Development to lead efforts to attract and retain businesses, create jobs, and enhance revenue streams in the District of Columbia. In this key leadership role, the Director will design and implement a comprehensive strategy for business attraction, retention, and expansion in the District’s priority industry sectors that promotes inclusive economic growth. This position will oversee critical programs aimed at achieving the goals outlined in the District’s Comeback Plan and work closely with agency leadership to grow the District’s economy. This role is responsible for coordination with the Washington DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP) and other government entities to advance the District’s economic development and business development goals.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategy Development: Lead and execute strategies to attract, retain, and expand businesses in the District, with a focus on the District’s priority industry sectors, ensuring alignment with the goals of inclusive economic growth. Oversee the implementation of business development programs critical to the success of the District's Comeback Plan.

Business Development: Support lead generation for business attraction and expansion, develop and administer business incentive programs, and manage business attraction projects through company relocation or expansion.

Economic Development Resources : Pursue public-private partnerships, workforce development programs, industry partnerships, and federal grant opportunities to support business growth.

Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborate with the Deputy Mayor, senior DMPED leaders, and economic development stakeholders, including WDCEP, Chambers of Commerce, Business Improvement Districts, and other organizations to accelerate business growth in Washington, DC.

Marketing & Promotion: Oversee the marketing efforts to promote the District as an ideal business location in collaboration with WDCEP, to include marketing collateral, messaging, digital and physical advertising strategy, and communications strategy.

Economic Analysis: Regularly analyze key economic indicators to evaluate the economic health of the District of Columbia. Provide strategic advice to District leadership based on evaluation of economic indicators and trends.

Team Management: Manage and provide strategic direction to members of the Business Development team, including setting priorities, performance metrics, milestones, and individual performance goals.

Experience/Qualifications:

A seasoned professional with a minimum of ten (10) years of experience in leading teams in economic development, commercial real estate, or business sales/marketing.

Bachelor’s degree in business, finance, economics, real estate, public policy, public administration, or a related field is required; a Master’s degree in a related discipline is preferred.

Demonstrated success in designing and implementing proactive economic development initiatives that have led to significant job creation and business attraction.

Proven ability to build and maintain successful relationships with key stakeholders, including business executives, government officials, real estate professionals, site selectors, and academic institutions.

Deep knowledge of industry sectors that are a priority for the District, including technology; life sciences; consulting services; education and research; and marketing, communications, and design.

Demonstrated understanding of the key drivers for businesses to locate within a given city or region.

Strong understanding of local government processes, with specific knowledge of District of Columbia government agencies preferred.

Expertise in project management, relationship building, and business outreach, with a proven track record of successful execution.

Superior communication and presentation abilities, with excellent written and verbal skills. Capable of articulating economic development concepts to diverse audiences and communities effectively.

Familiarity with the neighborhoods and business landscape of the District is an advantage.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office products, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint, and Teams, is required.

Exceptional planning and organizational abilities, with a strong attention to detail.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a team environment, fostering collaboration and cooperation.

A strong desire to leverage your skills in service of the public interest, with a particular interest in local economic and community development preferred.

Salary: This position is a grade 16 on the District government’s management supervisory service salary scale. The salary ranges from $140,958 to $197,337. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position: