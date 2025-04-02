LIFE'S TOO SHORT FOR BORING CARS; CAN THE BMW E34 525iX TOURING UNLOCK THE SECRETS OF THE FENN TREASURE?

Travel along with us in a BMW E34 525iX to unlock the secrets of the Fenn Treasure

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Can the BMW E34 525iX Touring unlock the secrets of the Fenn Treasure? In 2010, an eccentric art dealer named Forest Fenn hid a treasure somewhere in the American West. Over the next decade, hundreds of thousands of people searched for it; one clever person discovered it in 2020. Five years later, automobile, history and travel enthusiast Alex McCulloch and director/producer Jeremy Heslup, took this Euro-market BMW E34 525iX Touring on the ultimate road trip to retrace the steps of where it may have been hidden. The adventure that followed was part motoring, part exploring, and part history, searching for a treasure that had already been found.What better car than one of the rarest BMWs ever to find its way to the United States, a Euro-market E34 525iX Touring? Fewer models are as iconic as the E34 5 Series, one of the last of BMW's traditional designs. It was the first 5 Series available as a wagon, and the first available with all-wheel-drive. We weren't lucky enough to get there here in the United States, but this one found its way to Colorado. We loaded it up with all the gear we could fit and headed into the wild. Come on along for a ride as we unlock the secrets of the Fenn Treasure on Life's Too Short for Boring Cars Check out the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wpKvpbz4Zg ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------More about Life’s Too Short for Boring CarsBlending rad-era vehicles with adventure, innovation, personal storytelling, and historical context.A refreshing alternative to the more traditional or performance-centric automotive shows.This multifaceted format caters to viewers looking for a more profound and engaging experience beyond typical car reviews and challenges.More about Alex McCulloch:Executive Producer & HostAlex, our charismatic expert, delves into legendary vehicles, blending his diverse passions as an adventurer, pilot, journalist, and cyclist to captivate audiences with his enthusiasm and zest.More about Valkyr Productions Valkyr is a Los Angeles, California-based content studio creating live-action production for brands and advertising agencies.Created by director Jeremy Heslup, Valkyr has been providing award-winning content for advertising agencies and luxury brands for over a decade.Along with industry veteran Executive Producer Bonnie Gallanter, Valkyr has been created to service brands and agencies offering bespoke capabilities, including all production, post, and finishing.From the US and Europe to Dubai and Hong Kong, Valkyr has created high-end brand work for some of the world’s most prestigious brands, partnering with Ineos, McLaren, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lexus, Maserati, and TAG Heuer along the way.Most recently, we helped industry disruptor brand Czinger launch their premiere 21C hypercar, worked with Rolls-Royce, casting the Black Badge Cullinan SUV as the star of a classic western shot in the heart of the American Plains, helped launch the Ineos Grenadier in the US market and worked with the innovative Zenvo Automotive.More about Jeremy Heslup:Executive Producer and Co-HostJeremy's film production expertise and attention to detail complement Alex's spontaneity, ensuring visually captivating episodes that resonate with audiences. His passion for storytelling shines through his work on Petrolicious, Praemio, and La Carrera Panamericana.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.