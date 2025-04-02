Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bancorp, Zynex, Perpetua, and TFI and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK), Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI), Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA), and TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Class Period: January 25, 2024 - March 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bancorp had underrepresented the significant risk of default or loss on its REBL loan portfolio; (2) that the Company's current expected credit loss methodology was insufficient to account for the provision and/or allowance of credit losses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to increase its provision for credit losses; (4) that there were material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (5) that its financial statements had not been approved by its independent auditor; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements could not be relied upon; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Bancorp class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TBBK

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Class Period: March 13, 2023 - March 11, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (2) that, as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (3) that the Company’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; (4) that, as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Zynex class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ZYXI

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Class Period: April 17, 2024 - February 13, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2025

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Perpetua’s expected initial capital expenditure for the Stibnite Gold Project. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, minimization of the impact of inflation and other potential sources for increased capital expenditure costs for the project.

On February 13, 2025, Perpetua published an updated cash flow model for the Stibnite Gold Project, unveiling additional capital expenses of $952 million, a more than 75% increase from the original figures presented to investors and well beyond the suggested 10-20% increase contemplated by defendants. The Company attributed these increased costs on inflation, indirect costs, higher mining costs, and direct decisions defendants made with respect to the project, including the choice to change the design of the electrical poles from timber to steel and the decision to “buy-and-build instead of lease the oxygen plant.”

Following this news, the price of Perpetua’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $11.97 per share on February 13, 2025, Perpetua’s stock price fell to $9.29 per share on February 14, 2025, a decline of about 22.39% in the span of just a single day.

For more information on the Perpetua class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PPTA

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Class Period: April 26, 2024 - February 19, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts regarding TFI's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) TFI was losing small and medium business customers; (2) as a result, the Company's TForce revenue was declining; (3) TFI was experiencing difficulties managing its costs; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the profitability of its largest business segment was declining.

For more information on the TFI class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TFII

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.