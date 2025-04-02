ROOTS Mindful Acupuncture: - NYC’s First and Only Feng Shui-Inspired Japanese Acupuncture Clinic

Session Room at The New Office

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROOTS Mindful Acupuncture is redefining holistic healing with the renewal opening of its innovative clinic in Midtown Manhattan. As the first and only Feng Shui-inspired Japanese acupuncture clinic in New York City, ROOTS seamlessly blends the principles of acupuncture and Feng Shui to create a transformative wellness experience. Each treatment room has been thoughtfully curated to embody the Five Elements—wood, fire, earth, metal, and water—achieved through careful attention to color, texture, shape, and spatial arrangement. This meticulous approach fosters a calming atmosphere, alleviating common anxieties associated with acupuncture and enhancing the overall healing process.Rooted in the shared foundations of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Taoist philosophy, acupuncture and Feng Shui both emphasize the balance of Qi (vital energy), the Yin-Yang Theory, and the Five Elements. While acupuncture restores internal balance by regulating meridians, Feng Shui optimizes the external energy flow. Together, they provide a uniquely holistic path to well-being.Unlike large corporate ventures, the newly designed ROOTS clinic is the result of personal curation by clinic founder Dr. Michiko Yoshifuji in collaboration with Feng Shui consultant Ai Matsui Johnson. This hands-on, heart-centered approach has resulted in a space that radiates warmth and tranquility from the moment patients walk through the door.Despite its intimate size, the clinic maximizes functionality by incorporating dedicated areas for meditation and stretching, allowing patients to mindfully prepare for their sessions. Looking ahead, ROOTS plans to expand its offerings through collaborations with select wellness practitioners including Reiki healers, herbalists, and massage therapists, in addition to hosting some wellness events.We invite you to experience the transformed ROOTS Mindful Acupuncture, where the synergy of Feng Shui and acupuncture creates a uniquely immersive healing journey that engages all five senses.About ROOTS Mindful AcupunctureLocated in Midtown NYC, ROOTS Mindful Acupuncture provides mindful, patient-centered care through effective acupuncture treatments that enhance well-being and quality of life. By addressing both immediate symptoms and underlying root causes, ROOTS empowers patients to activate their body’s natural healing abilities. With expertise honed through years of clinical experience and continuous study, ROOTS integrates skillful acupuncture techniques with a deep commitment to holistic care.About Dr. Michiko YoshifujiDr. Michiko Yoshifuji is a founder of ROOTS Mindful Acupuncture and highly skilled and nationally board-certified acupuncturist, holding credentials as a Doctor of Acupuncture and Diplomate of Acupuncture. Licensed in New York and New Jersey, she brings a wealth of expertise, blending three distinct acupuncture styles—Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Acupuncture Physical Medicine (APM) with trigger point therapy, and the Kiiko Matsumoto Japanese method.Dr. Yoshifuji tailors her treatments to each patient’s unique needs, integrating different techniques such as electroacupuncture, auricular acupuncture, moxibustion, and cupping. Her holistic approach extends beyond acupuncture, incorporating body and energy work, as well as nutrition and lifestyle counseling. She treats a wide range of conditions, including chronic pain, stress, anxiety, depression, digestive disorders, neurological issues, and women’s health concerns.In addition to her acupuncture expertise, Dr. Yoshifuji is certified in Facial Rejuvenation Acupuncture and trained in Zero Balancing, Reiki, Tuina, and Anma massage. Her proficiency in Neurofunctional Acupuncture allows her to effectively address musculoskeletal pain and dysfunction using contemporary acupuncture methods. With a compassionate, patient-centered philosophy, she empowers individuals on their journey to optimal health and well-being.About Ai Matsui JohnsonAi Matsui Johnson, founder of Ai Feng Shui Interior Consulting and author of A Little Bit of Feng Shui, is a Japan-born, New York-based expert and respected member of the International Feng Shui Guild. Certified in Interior Design and Architectural Studies by Parsons School of Design, she blends Feng Shui, interior design, and decluttering/organization to create personalized, harmonious spaces that reflect and empower her clients’ lives.​​

