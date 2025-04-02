From Norway to Australia: How Pergolux Paved Its Way to Success

Photo courtesy of Pergolux

WETHERILL PARK, New South Wales, Australia, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Bergen, Norway, a team of designers and engineers work to develop and elevate Pergolux Pty Ltd . This company has expanded its reach beyond borders, reshaping outdoor spaces from Scandinavia's picturesque fjords to Australia's sun-drenched landscapes.

With this picturesque setting as inspiration, Pergolux has consistently created functional and enduring outdoor living spaces. Its team’s efforts have yielded award-winning designs, including the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in 2024.

For Pergolux, it is about creating something that would stand the test of time in terms of quality and aesthetics. Its mission is to bring luxurious modern living to every Australian, no matter the weather.

Expansion and Market Trends

As the demand for outdoor living solutions rises, Pergolux has expanded its operations beyond Europe, establishing a larger presence in Australia. The Australian market, valued at approximately AUD 3.5 billion in 2024, is experiencing a robust growth rate of 5.2 percent annually, driven by a new interest in sustainable and innovative outdoor solutions.

Pergolux has introduced products that cater to the evolving preferences of Australian consumers. Its flagship models—the Pergolux Pergola, Pergolux Sundream, and Pergolux Skydance—offer a blend of durability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal that resonates with the market's demands.

The company is aware that Australians are increasingly investing in their outdoor spaces, seeking products that enhance their lifestyle and align with their values of sustainability and innovation. Pergolux’s products are designed to meet these needs, offering beauty and resilience.

This strategic alignment with market trends has made Pergolux a preferred choice for discerning customers seeking high-quality outdoor living solutions.

Working With a Strong Vision

The company has continuously embraced new developments, such as smart pergolas with automated features, which enhance functionality and user experience. This was made possible by an inspiring leadership within the company, setting a direction and inspiring its team to reach new heights. Pergolux’s team constantly pushes the boundaries of what is possible in outdoor living.

From the materials it uses to its manufacturing processes, Pergolux’s research and development team in Bergen continues to reinvent, ensuring the company’s products go beyond industry standards.

A Bountiful Future Ahead

The future for Pergolux looks promising as it continues to explore new markets and introduce cutting-edge products.

As far as Pergolux is concerned, its journey is just beginning. It is dedicated to bringing luxurious, modern living to outdoor spaces worldwide, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the beauty and comfort of their own sanctuary, no matter where they are.

Pergolux has emerged as a leading global provider of outdoor living solutions, having established a strong foothold in Australia and also North and South America. Its dedication to sustainability, innovation, and quality will undoubtedly be the main factors in its ongoing success.

Contact Information

Contact name: Pergolux Australia

Company: Pergolux Pty Ltd

Business email: customerservice@pergolux.au

Website: www.pergolux.au

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18f4336f-cd99-4d5c-a84b-5e9a5a6638cd

From Norway to Australia: How Pergolux Paved Its Way to Success Photo courtesy of Pergolux

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.