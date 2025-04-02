Rep. Luna Opens the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets’ Hearing on the JFK Files

WASHINGTON—Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, today opened the panel’s hearing on the JFK Files. She underscored the significance of newly declassified documents related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and criticized past government efforts to withhold this information from the public. Rep. Luna emphasized that the purpose of the hearing is to present these new findings transparently to the American people and to ensure that such an event never happens again.

Below are Task Force Chairwoman Luna’s remarks as prepared for delivery.

“Good afternoon, esteemed colleagues, distinguished witnesses, and fellow Americans watching today. We stand at a pivotal moment—a juncture where history demands our unflinching attention and our unwavering commitment to truth. The assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, remains one of the most defining and haunting events in our nation’s story. For over six decades, questions have lingered, shrouded in secrecy and speculation. With the recent efforts made to declassify over 80,000 pages of classified documents, fighting against the request for redactions—combined with prior releases under the previous administration—we have an unprecedented opportunity to peel back the layers of that dark day and lay bare the facts for all to see and for the first time in many years we are seeing complete cooperation between the U.S. government enterprise.

“Today marks a historical day in our nation’s history. After over 80,000 pages were declassified by this Administration and previous documents declassified under previous admins were located at the National Archives, it is time to present the findings to the American people so that they can determine the truth for themselves. What has been alarming to me is the amount of stonewalling the federal government put forward to hide this information from the American people. The days of overclassification in the name of national security is coming to an end. The revelations emerging from these files are nothing short of staggering— discoveries that challenge long-held assumptions and raise profound questions about what we’ve been told happened on that day. Investigators poring over these pages have uncovered evidence that demands our scrutiny, evidence that suggests the official narrative may have been incomplete at best, and at worst, deliberately obscured.

“It has become apparent in this investigation that some factions of federal government did NOT want to be transparent. This type of perspective cannot exist in a free and fair society. Today we have called some great witnesses. To be quite honest, we had more, but for various reasons those individuals did not want to come forward. I also understand the implications this has on the family, and it is not our objective to reopen old wounds but to ensure that what happened to JFK can never again happen in U.S. history. That can only be done if the truth is known to the American people, and the facts are able to speak for themselves. The courage of those who are here today—experts in their fields—underscores the gravity of this moment. Their testimony will help us piece together a puzzle that has been fragmented for too long.

“Let me be clear: There are sincere concerns and discrepancies regarding the Warren Commission pushing forward a narrative without all the facts and according to testimony of various witness, omitting evidence. I would also further argue that the handling of this investigation has largely contributed to the deep distrust the American people have with the federal government and various intelligence agencies. It is those facts that I hope to present to the American people today. For years, we’ve relied on a report that, while well-intentioned, was built on a foundation of omissions and half-truths. Now, with these newly declassified documents, we can confront the discrepancies—whether it’s inconsistencies in witness accounts, overlooked intelligence, or the troubling indications of interference that investigators are now bringing to light. This is not about rewriting history for the sake of sensation; it’s about honoring our duty to the truth and to the citizens we serve.

“As we begin this hearing, I ask you to approach it with open minds and steadfast resolve. The American people have waited long enough. They deserve answers, not obfuscation. They deserve a government that trusts them with the unvarnished reality, not one that hides behind locked vaults. What we uncover today may unsettle us, but it will also empower us—to learn from the past, to protect our future, and to ensure that transparency triumphs over secrecy. Let us proceed with the seriousness this moment demands, for the sake of justice, for the memory of President Kennedy, and for the soul of our republic. Thank you.”