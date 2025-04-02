ADVISORY: Governor Newsom to announce major skills-based hiring and education effort
STANISLAUS COUNTY — In the Central Valley, Governor Gavin Newsom will make an announcement regarding career advancement opportunities for Californians seeking good-paying jobs and fulfilling careers, with and without four-year college degrees.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 2 at approximately 11 a.m.
LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”
**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 9 a.m., April 2. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.