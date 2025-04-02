Jeanie Wells Joins Everything Co-op Podcast to Discuss Mighty Community Markets Grocery Bootcamp

Nationally Recognized Consultant to Share Insights on Cooperative Business Success

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Co-op, the nationally acclaimed radio show and podcast hosted by Vernon Oakes, is honored to welcome Jeanie Wells as a guest on its upcoming episode airing Thursday, April 3. Wells, a nationally recognized consultant and former general manager, will share insights on her work supporting cooperative businesses and discuss the impact of the Mighty Community Markets Grocery Bootcamp.

Everything Co-op, a program dedicated to exploring the cooperative movement, provides an invaluable platform for industry leaders and advocates to engage in discussions on economic equity and cooperative business models. Vernon Oakes, a longtime advocate for cooperatives and host of the show, expressed enthusiasm about hosting Wells, emphasizing the significance of her contributions to cooperative education and training.

"Jeanie Wells has been a champion for cooperative businesses, bringing invaluable expertise and dedication to their success," said Vernon Oakes. "Her work with the Mighty Community Markets Grocery Bootcamp is instrumental in preparing cooperative leaders to build sustainable and thriving grocery stores that serve their communities. We are thrilled to have her join us on Everything Co-op to share her insights and experiences."

Jeanie Wells is an instrumental figure in guiding cooperative businesses, offering strategic support to enhance their sustainability and growth. In her conversation with Oakes, she will highlight the Mighty Community Markets Grocery Bootcamp, a program designed to empower cooperative grocery leaders by equipping them with essential skills in management, finance, and operations. The bootcamp’s mission is to provide participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to build and sustain successful community-owned grocery stores, fostering food access and economic resilience.

Listeners can tune in to Everything Co-op live on WOL 1450 AM or via the station’s online stream. The episode will also be available for on-demand listening through all major podcast platforms.

For more information about Jeanie Wells and the Mighty Community Markets Grocery Bootcamp, read her recent interview on Columinate at https://columinate.coop/mighty-community-markets-bootcamp-2025-interview-with-jeanie-wells/

###

About Everything Cooperative

Everything Co-op is a Talk Show that airs on WOL 1450 AM, Radio One’s premiere talk radio station. The primary purpose of the show is to share information about the cooperative movement, including how to form, manage and maintain cooperatives. Cooperatives have played a critical role in providing an opportunity for people or groups to leverage a large volume of products or commodities, which ultimately reduces cost and improves quality.. The objective of Everything Co-op is to share information with individuals that will empower them to either form their own cooperatives, or support cooperatives and other fair trade enterprises.

