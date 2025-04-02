Canadian Startup Launches Chamber Perks App™ to Boost ‘Buy Canadian’ Movement, Connect Consumers with Local Businesses

The Chamber Perks App™ incentivizes Canadian consumers with perks and discounts to shop locally

The app incentivizes Canadians to shop locally while enabling a wider consumer base for businesses across the country

‘Buy Canadian’ isn’t just a slogan—it’s a movement, and this app makes it easier than ever to support local businesses.” — Karen Hastie, founder of the Chamber Perks App™

SUDBURY, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move to strengthen Canada’s local economies and make it easier for consumers to discover and support Canadian businesses, a Canadian tech startup has launched the Chamber Perks App™. This bilingual platform is designed to:-Help Canadians easily discover and connect with local businesses-Incentivize consumers with perks and discounts to shop locally-Facilitate connections among Canadian companies for business opportunities.Karen Hastie, founder of the Chamber Perks App™, is a serial entrepreneur with 35 years of experience and a deep connection to Canada’s Chamber network. She recognized the need for chambers to adapt to the digital landscape while creating direct benefits for businesses and consumers.“Even when Canadians want to shop locally, they often don’t know how to find local businesses or have the financial flexibility to do so,” Hastie said. “That’s why we built the Chamber Perks App™—a solution for chambers to help businesses navigate today’s economic challenges and empower consumers to shop Canadian.”Although the Chambers onboard their member businesses to the app, anyone in Canada looking to save money can take advantage of the 1,500+ perks available. As more Canadians travel for business and pleasure, they can also keep their app notifications enabled so they never miss the chance to save money and support a local Canadian business.With 50 Chambers across Canada representing approximately 20,000 businesses already onboarded, early adopters are seeing immediate benefits. Chambers—whether small or with thousands of members—are embracing this modern digital tool to drive business growth and strengthen local economies.“We’ve long been searching for a modern, effective way to facilitate member-to-member discounts. Our previous approach—relying on printed cards and outdated website listings—was no longer meeting our members’ needs. That changed the moment we saw a demo of the Chamber Perks App,” said Marilyne Aalhus, Executive Director, Airdrie Regional Chamber of Commerce. “It is transforming the way our members connect and engage. It strengthens our local economy by driving business directly to our members. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with businesses and consumers alike appreciating the convenience and value it provides.”With a highly scalable model, the focus now is to put the app into the hands of every Canadian consumer and expand its reach to all 400+ Chambers across Canada. By doing so, Chamber Perks App will help consumers save money, businesses increase sales, and Canadian communities thrive.“Canadian businesses of all sizes are under severe pressure due to increasing tariffs, facing rising costs, supply chain issues, and global competition,” Hastie said. “Through the Chamber Perks App™, we’re making it easier for Canadians to discover and support local businesses nationwide in meaningful and practical ways. ‘Buy Canadian’ isn’t just a slogan—it’s a movement, and this app makes it easier than ever to take action.”The Chamber Perks App™ is available to download for free here For media inquiries, please contact:

