Federman & Sherwood Investigates United Domestic Workers of America for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates United Domestic Workers of America (“UDW”) for data breach. On March 28, 2025, UDW filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of California. UDW experienced a cybersecurity incident involving their network on January 17, 2025. UDW immediately launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to UDW’s network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. On March 28, 2025, UDW began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Address

Social Security Number

Other sensitive information

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, United Domestic Workers of America is a labor union representing over 200,000 home care and family childcare providers throughout California. UDW advocates for the rights and benefits of care workers. The organization is affiliated with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (“AFSCME”).

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tashia Poore either by email at tdp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Tashia Poore

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.