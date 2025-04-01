Atticus Publishing proudly present Lisa J. Plett’s Debut Memoir 'In A Stroke of Love'

A Journey of Faith, Identity, and Hope in the Face of Special Needs Parenting

CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her powerful and deeply personal debut memoir, In A Stroke of Love: Through a Mother’s Eyes – Hope and Healing on the Special Needs Journey, author Lisa J. Plett invites readers into the raw, real, and faith-filled story of raising a son with complex medical needs. More than just a book for special needs parents, Lisa’s story is a testament to how God meets us in our brokenness, shaping unexpected journeys into pathways of healing, purpose, and enduring love.Spanning over 25 years, the memoir captures Lisa’s experience as a mother of four—including a son who survived an in-utero stroke and lives with Type 1 Diabetes, and another son adopted internationally from Jamaica. With unflinching honesty and spiritual vulnerability, she explores identity struggles, caregiver burnout, faith crises, and emotional grief—not just from loss, but from dreams and expectations that life reshaped.“The seed for this book was planted in 2008,” Lisa shares. “But it wasn’t until my role as a full-time caregiver shifted in 2023 that I finally understood the story God had been writing all along—one of holding both pain and faith in the same hand.”Far from offering easy answers, In A Stroke of Love walks readers through the real, gritty spaces of caregiving, spiritual growth, and emotional healing. Through her authentic voice, Lisa reveals that God doesn’t always remove the struggle—but He shows up in it, faithfully walking beside us.This memoir is a beacon of encouragement for anyone navigating an unexpected life path—whether you're a parent, caregiver, or someone simply holding onto faith through the hard parts of life. Readers will walk away with a renewed sense of purpose, an understanding that grief wears many faces, and the comforting reminder that healing is possible—even in brokenness.Lisa J. Plett lives in Northern Indiana with her husband Brad, their four sons, and their two beloved cats, Leo and Gus. When she’s not writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and sharing ice cream moments with her family. Lisa’s second book, which will explore adoption and trauma, is currently in development.In A Stroke of Love is now available at major booksellers and online at www.lisajplett.com Lisa J. Plett is an author, special needs and adoptive mom, and passionate follower of Jesus. With a heart for encouraging others walking through life’s toughest seasons, Lisa writes with vulnerability and hope. In A Stroke of Love is her debut memoir, born from years of caregiving, spiritual reflection, and the grace-filled lessons she learned along the way.

Lisa J Plett on The Spotlight Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford

