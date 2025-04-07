Ripple Music founder T.D. Severin issues ‘Deadly Vision’ debut medical thriller novel and exclusive novel soundtrack

Book Cover Deadly Vision

Ripple Music Label founder T. D. Severin announces the release of his debut Medical/Psychological Thriller novel, Deadly Vision and exclusive Novel Soundtrack

Deadly Vision is a gripping novel of suspense ingeniously plotted. A unique, intriguing and intelligent medical/techno-thriller that blew me away from its opening page.” — Robert Dugoni

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripple Music label founder T.D. Severin announces the release of his debut medical and psychological thriller novel "Deadly Vision" via Penmore Press. The book will come with an exclusive 11-track novel soundtrack recorded by international doom and stoner rock musicians such as Scott "Wino" Weinrich, Gary Arce, and Dave Angstrom of Hermano.

"Deadly Vision - The Novel Soundtrack" brings together some of the biggest names in the world of underground heavy doom and stoner rock, to create a musical journey through hope and ambition to madness and fear, ultimately leading to redemption. It features newly recorded music from Scott "Wino" Weinrich and Jason Taylor (The Obsessed), Borracho, Burnt Sherpa, Shadow Lovers (Gary Arce and Pia Isaksen of SoftSun), Aceves (Mark Aceves of ZED) and Luna Sol, as well as rare singles from Fen, Cranieum, Doctor Smoke, Tidal Wave and Kabbalah. Listen to the "Deadly Vision" reading soundtrack on Ripple Music's Bandcamp page.

The Novel:

“Deadly Vision is a gripping novel of suspense ingeniously plotted. Dr. Severin writes with an expert’s hand in virtual reality and medicine, creating a unique, intriguing and intelligent medical/techno-thriller that blew me away from its opening page.” – Robert Dugoni, New York Times, Bestselling Author of The Jury Master and The Tracy Crosswhite Series.

“Severin takes the reader by the scruff of their emotions and gives them a darned good shake. I was on the edge of my seat with this page-turner! This is a thriller in the top tier of the genre.” – James Boschert, author of the Talon Series and When The Jungle is Silent

A revolutionary medical breakthrough. A technology, so advanced, people will kill to prevent its discovery. Dr. Taylor Abrahms, rising above his troubled past, is an expert in the burgeoning field of Medical Virtual Reality. A gifted researcher, he’s created an experimental fusion of virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and microsurgery that will revolutionize the way surgery is performed. With the Virtual Heart Project (VHP), Taylor can enter a virtual recreation of his patient’s beating heart and perform critical, life-saving surgery entirely within the realm of virtual reality. But in the political war zone of San Francisco University Medical Center, not everyone is thrilled.

With a health care crisis threatening to bankrupt the nation, advanced biotechnology is a flashpoint in health care reform. Taylor’s research is scapegoated and he finds himself caught between warring factions in medicine and politics that will do anything to shut his project down, a battle that rages all the way to an upcoming Presidential election. Soon, Taylor finds himself the target of nonstop attacks: the destruction of his career, scientific sabotage, and murder, as those associated with the Virtual Heart Project are killed, one by one. Fighting for his medical career and eventually his life, Deadly Vision tells the tale of Taylor’s battle against overwhelming odds, political machinations, sabotage and murder, to bring this modern technology to reality and save the life of someone he loves.

"Deadly Vision" can be purchased now via Penmore Press, Amazon, Ripple Music's Big Cartel. It is available in physical and ebook format through all digital and physical book retailers, with the audiobook version coming soon.

T.D. Severin, M.D. is an internationally renowned professor, physician, surgeon, and award-winning medical suspense author who has been publishing fiction and non-fiction since 1994. His writing has appeared in national and regional magazines/journals around the world, while his first novel, Deadly Vision, was an award winner at the SEAK National Medical Fiction Writing Competition.

T.D. Severin has been named one of the Nation’s Best Ophthalmologists by Newsweek Magazine and has been honored to receive the prestigious Telly Award, the Oscars of public access television, for his work on medical television programming. He lives with his wife and two pups in the San Francisco Bay Area and Florida, where he is currently at work on his next medical thriller. A former radio disc jockey, he also runs the heavy rock record label Ripple Music.

T.D. Severin links: Official website - Facebook - Ripple Music

Available at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Deadly-Vision-T-D-Severin/dp/1957851945/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.