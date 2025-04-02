Home Genius Exteriors Donates Over $100,000 Worth of Windows to Habitat for Humanity ReStore of South Central New Jersey

Partnership Kick-Off. Leaders from Home Genius Exteriors and Habitat for Humanity of Summit County met on January 30th, 2025 in Ohio to kick-off the partnership that has since expanded to New Jersey. Home Genius Exteriors and Habitat for Humanity of Summit County co-branded sign to represent the on-going partnership. Smiles, signs, and shared purpose. Team members from Home Genius Exteriors and Habitat for Humanity of Summit County came together on January 30th, 2025, to celebrate a powerful partnership.

Home Genius Exteriors’ Continued Partnership with Habitat for Humanity Gives Customers a Way to Give Back

We’re excited about this partnership with Home Genius Exteriors and look forward to...making a lasting impact for local families in need of safe, decent housing in New Jersey.” — John Garton, CFO/COO of Habitat for Humanity of South Central New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Genius Exteriors is proud to continue its commitment to strengthening communities by donating an estimated value of over $100,000 worth of premium windows to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore of South Central New Jersey. This donation will support their ongoing mission to provide safe, affordable housing to families in need throughout the region.

“We are incredibly grateful to Home Genius Exteriors for their generous donation to the Habitat for Humanity of South Central New Jersey ReStore,” said John Garton, the CFO/COO of Habitat for Humanity of South Central New Jersey. “The ReStore plays a vital role in our mission by selling donated materials at a fraction of the cost, keeping usable items out of landfills, and generating proceeds that directly support affordable housing efforts in our communities. We’re excited about this partnership with Home Genius Exteriors and look forward to growing our relationship to continue making a lasting impact for local families in need of safe, decent housing in New Jersey."

The donation event will take place on April 7, 2025, at the Habitat for Humanity of South Central New Jersey ReStore in Cherry Hill, NJ. Volunteers from both Home Genius Exteriors and Habitat for Humanity will assist with the delivery and organization of the materials, ensuring they are ready for use in upcoming home construction and renovation projects. The event will feature Habitat for Humanity John Garton, CFO/COO of Habitat for Humanity of South Central New Jersey, Tyrone Davis the ReStore Director, and Home Genius Exteriors’ Co-founder and VP of the East Region, Austin Killian. Both leaders will be on-site to engage with the media and discuss the impact of this joint effort in meeting critical housing needs in local communities.

​​“At Home Genius Exteriors, we believe in doing our part to support the communities where we live and work,” said Austin Killian, Co-founder and VP East Region, of Home Genius Exteriors. “This partnership with Habitat for Humanity allows us to put people first and contribute to efforts that strengthen neighborhoods and improve quality of life.”

This donation is part of Home Genius Exteriors’ larger initiative, Home Genius Cares, which focuses on giving back to communities through philanthropic efforts and partnerships with nonprofit organizations. This contribution to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore is part of an ongoing nationwide partnership between Home Genius Exteriors and Habitat for Humanity, furthering our shared commitment to creating sustainable housing solutions.

Join us on-site to capture this inspiring story of community support. Media interviews with both company leaders and exclusive visuals will be available to showcase the donation’s impact.

About Home Genius Exteriors

Home Genius Exteriors is on a mission to become the fastest-growing, most respected home improvement company in the nation. Headquartered in Hyattsville, Maryland, Home Genius Exteriors delivers world-class experiences in roofing, siding, windows, and gutter services, combining premium materials with expert craftsmanship. Home Genius Exteriors is always looking for passionate, driven individuals to join the expanding team. A commitment to excellence goes beyond the job site through Home Genius Cares, a philanthropic initiative, which empowers Home Genius Exteriors to give back and make a meaningful difference in the communities it serves. Learn more at www.homegeniusexteriors.com.

About Habitat for Humanity of South Central New Jersey

Habitat for Humanity of South Central New Jersey is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing by constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes. Through the power of affordable homeownership, the organization helps families build strength, stability, and self-reliance. For more information, visit www.habitatcamden.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.