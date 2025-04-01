Submit Release
H.R. 998, Internal Revenue Service Math and Taxpayer Help Act

H.R. 998, the Internal Revenue Service Math and Taxpayer Help Act, would require the IRS to provide information to taxpayers regarding mathematical or clerical errors on their tax returns, update procedures for requesting abatements (a process for seeking to resolve errors), and provide notice of such abatements. The act also would require the IRS to establish a pilot program to explore alternative ways to deliver notices of such errors.

