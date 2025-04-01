H.R. 998, Internal Revenue Service Math and Taxpayer Help Act

H.R. 998, the Internal Revenue Service Math and Taxpayer Help Act, would require the IRS to provide information to taxpayers regarding mathematical or clerical errors on their tax returns, update procedures for requesting abatements (a process for seeking to resolve errors), and provide notice of such abatements. The act also would require the IRS to establish a pilot program to explore alternative ways to deliver notices of such errors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.