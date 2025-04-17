Neutral Divorce Mediation Offers San Diego Couples a Faster, More Affordable Path to Divorce

Braunstein Family Law & Mediation's Neutral Divorce Mediation program cuts resolution time by 70%, saving thousands in legal fees & preserving relationships.

Families can be divorced within that six-month period in mediation, whereas if you're on your own, that period will come and go at the drop of a hat with almost nothing substantive getting done.” — Alana Braunstein

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Braunstein Family Law & Mediation, through its Neutral Divorce Mediation (NDM) program led by experienced family law mediator Alana Braunstein, provides couples throughout San Diego County with a balanced, efficient approach to resolving divorce and family law matters outside of court.“Neutral Divorce Mediation was designed to address a recurring issue we saw in family law—emotionally charged couples fighting without a clear understanding of California’s community property framework and the big picture,” says Braunstein. “As a neutral divorce mediator , my role fundamentally differs from that of an attorney. Instead of advocating for one party, I provide both spouses with the complete picture, helping them understand the law and empowering them to make informed decisions.”While traditional divorce litigation can be costly and time-consuming, with unpredictable timelines dependent on court schedules and contested issues, NDM offers a streamlined alternative. The mediation process typically concludes within 4–6 months, compared to the average 18-month timeline for litigated divorces. NDM provides a flat-fee structure ranging from $7,000 to $8,000 for both parties, significantly less than the $15,000 to $50,000+ per spouse often spent on contested divorces with separate legal representation.As a mediator, Braunstein neutralizes the adversarial nature of divorce proceedings by guiding couples toward objective resolutions. The flat-fee payment structure incentivizes resolution by capping legal costs and providing a clear financial framework. Additionally, all settlement discussions and decisions remain private, avoiding the creation of a public court record.Mediation through NDM can resolve a wide range of family law matters without litigation, including:• Divorce agreements (property division, spousal support, debt allocation)• Child custody and parenting plans• Child support modifications• Legal separation agreements• Post-divorce modificationsThe mediation process allows parents to discuss their children’s well-being and specific needs in detail. Unlike court-ordered decisions, mediation helps parents work collaboratively to make informed, balanced choices tailored to their family's unique circumstances.“My goal is to help families resolve conflict less painfully so they can move forward and rebuild their lives,” Braunstein adds. “I believe in respectfully setting realistic expectations—even when that means relaying hard truths individuals may not want to hear.”Couples considering divorce are encouraged to schedule a complimentary 30-minute consultation to learn how Neutral Divorce Mediation can provide a more amicable, efficient, and cost-effective path forward. Visit sandiegofamilycounsel.com or call (858) 603-6473 to take the first step toward a respectful resolution.California Divorce Context: California's community property laws require an equal division of assets and debts acquired during marriage, often creating complexity in divorce proceedings. The state's family court system faces substantial backlogs, with many counties reporting 3-6 month waits for initial hearings. Mediation provides couples with a voluntary alternative that typically results in more personalized agreements while reducing both the emotional and financial costs of traditional litigation.About Braunstein Family Law & Mediation:Braunstein Family Law & Mediation provides expert mediation through its Neutral Divorce Mediation program for divorcing couples throughout San Diego County. Founded by Alana Braunstein, the firm is committed to facilitating fair, efficient, and cost-effective resolutions, helping families navigate divorce with dignity and respect.

