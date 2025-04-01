Amalfi Launches "Amalfi Economy" Discount Airline

Amalfi Enterprise

Amalfi Jets, a leader in private jet charter services, is excited to announce the launch of Amalfi Economy, a new discount airline.

We are thrilled to introduce Amalfi Economy to the market.” — Kolin Jones, CEO

AGOURA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets, a leader in private jet charter services, is excited to announce the launch of Amalfi Economy, a new discount airline that offers travelers a premium flying experience at affordable prices. This new airline aims to transform the travel landscape by providing cost-effective flights while maintaining the high standards of service Amalfi is known for.

Amalfi Economy is designed to meet the needs of budget-conscious travelers without compromising on comfort, convenience, or reliability. The airline will feature a wide range of domestic and international destinations, giving passengers access to a network of carefully selected routes. Amalfi Economy will offer flexible flight schedules, quality in-flight amenities, and exceptional customer service, ensuring that every journey is a smooth and enjoyable experience.

“We are thrilled to introduce Amalfi Economy to the market,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi. “With this new service, we aim to redefine what it means to travel affordably. Our commitment is to make air travel accessible to more people without sacrificing the level of service our brand is known for.”

Amalfi Economy will operate a fleet of modern, fuel-efficient aircraft. The airline is also dedicated to enhancing the travel experience through user-friendly booking systems and dedicated customer support teams to assist with every step of the journey.

“We believe that high-quality air travel should be available to everyone,” said Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi. “Amalfi Economy brings a fresh perspective to the airline industry, offering affordable pricing while still delivering the premium service that sets Amalfi apart.”

With this launch, Amalfi aims to expand its reach and provide more people with the opportunity to experience the exceptional service the company has built its reputation on.

About Amalfi Jets

Amalfi Jets is a leading private jet charter company known for delivering unmatched service, with a global fleet of aircraft and tailored solutions. Offering exceptional customer care, Amalfi Jets is committed to making each journey seamless and stress-free for every client.

