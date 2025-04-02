CELEBRATING RAINBOW FAMILIES: LESBIAN VISIBILITY WEEK KICKS OFF ON MONDAY, APRIL 21, WITH EVENTS UNFOLDING NATIONWIDE

LVW25 Logo Lesbian Visibility Week 2025 share events LVWUSA25

Key Events: Illumination of Niagara Falls in Lesbian Pride Flag Colors | 2025 Curve Power List Reveal | Panel with Cheryl Dunye, Pratibha Parmar & Madeleine Lim

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lesbian Visibility Week USA (#LVWUSA25), powered by The Curve Foundation, kicks off on Monday, April 21st and runs through Sunday, April 27th with events in New York City and countrywide.This year's Lesbian Visibility Week (LVW) embraces the theme 'Celebrating Rainbow Families' with a diverse range of events honoring the many ways our communities forge meaningful connections beyond traditional family structures. From high-profile ceremonies in New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, to cultural festivals and sports-focused gatherings, LVW showcases the power of professional relationships, art & creativity, civic engagement, mentorship, and athletic participation in building strong, inclusive communities. This year’s celebration highlights the deep bonds that unite our diverse rainbow families, fostering connection and belonging in all its forms.“In this moment, being visible is an act of defiance. Lesbian Visibility Week is about standing proud, sharing our stories, and making sure our voices are heard. It’s a chance to stand in our values, build community, foster understanding, and create a lasting legacy that ensures LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people are never erased.” — Franco Stevens, founder of Curve Magazine and co-founder of The Curve FoundationHighlights from the week include a Coast-To-Coast Flag Raising Ceremony led by LGBTQ+ centers, university groups, and nonprofits nationwide. New this year, Niagara Falls will be illuminated in pink, orange, and white for a 15-minute duration on April 21st at 10 p.m. ET (available to watch live via web cam ), while San Francisco City Hall follows suit with a special lighting ceremony, also in the colors of the lesbian pride flag.“San Francisco is proud to celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week as we honor the strength, contributions, and stories of the lesbian community. From being the birthplace of the first lesbian magazine and one of the first lesbian bars in the country, this community has long contributed to our city’s rich history. San Francisco is proud to stand with The Curve Foundation and our LGBTQ+ community to uplift these voices—whether through the illumination of City Hall, community conversations, or the celebration of the Curve Power List. By amplifying these stories, we strengthen our commitment to inclusion and representation for all.” — San Francisco Mayor Daniel LurieA sampling of #LVWUSA25 events includes:• Monday, April 21: Official Kickoff in New York City with Deutsche Bank; Senior Executive Breakfast Roundtable for LGBTQ+ Women, Hosted by HSBC; 2025 Curve Power List announced, special illumination of Niagara Falls in the colors of the lesbian flag• Tuesday, April 22: Coast-To-Coast Flag Raising Ceremony; new Curve Quarterly issue released• Wednesday, April 23: Free Wellness Wednesday activities hosted at LGBTQ+ community centers• Thursday, April 24: Beyond the Rainbow speaker series: “Queer Women of Color Filmmakers with Cheryl Dunye, Pratibha Parmar, and Madeleine Lim” (Virtual)• Friday, April 25: Queer & Proud Art Exhibition: A Celebration of Lesbian Visibility art opening at the SF LGBT Center in San Francisco• Saturday, April 26: First Queer Women in Sports Day; Sapphic Saturday in Indianapolis• Sunday, April 27, 3:30 p.m.: Tank Girl film screening at The Roxie, presented by Frameline and award-winning Bay Area director and screenwriter Alice WuFor more details on the slate of activities happening nationwide – including events in Provincetown, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and more added daily – the Lesbian Visibility Week calendar is available at https://lesbianvisibilityweekusa.com Most events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Please check individual listings for accessibility details.Organizations hosting their own #LVWUSA25 events are invited to submit them for publication in the calendar and to access an activation pack of helpful materials and planning information.CONTACT & PRESS MATERIALS: For more information about the events and partners, or to arrange an interview with Franco Stevens or any of the #LVWUSA25 participants, please send requests to Sunny Leerasanthanah at info@TheCurveFoundation.org‬.ABOUT THE CURVE FOUNDATIONThe only national nonprofit championing LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people’s culture and stories from an intergenerational perspective, The Curve Foundation works to empower and amplify the voices of the Curve Community – lesbians, queer women, trans and nonbinary people of all races, ages, and abilities. The Curve Foundation is built upon the 30+ year legacy of Curve magazine, one of the most influential publications dedicated to representing and advocating for the experiences of lesbian and queer women. In addition to Lesbian Visibility Week and the Curve Power List, The Curve Foundation’s programming includes: the Curve Fellowship for Emerging Journalists, created to support career development and raise the visibility of LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people; and Curve Conversations, intersectional and multi-generational speaker events that provide context and a throughline between critical conversations forming our movement from the 1990s to today. For more information about The Curve Foundation, visit https://thecurvefoundation.org SPONSORS & SUPPORTERSLesbian Visibility Week is sponsored by the London Stock Exchange Group, HSBC, Airbnb, DIVA, GLAAD, and Kantar, and supported by the NJ/NY Gotham FC, SF LGBT Center, The LGBT Community Center in New York City, NCLR, QWOCMAP, Frameline, Greenwood Pride, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, The 19th, San Francisco Bay Times, Garcia Real Estate Group, Women of Provincetown Innkeepers, Indy Pride, Uniting Resilience: Native Two-Spirit, Mazer Lesbian Archives, GLBT Historical Society, Equality Florida, Gerber/Hart LGBTQ+ Library & Archives, Castro LGBTQ Cultural District, The Sports Bra, A Bar Of Their Own, Shelly Bean The Sports Queen, Babes & Bois, Watch Me! Sports Bar, and Rikki's Sports Bar.

