Stryker completes sale of U.S. spinal implants business

Portage, Michigan, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced today that it has completed the sale of its U.S. spinal implants business to Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC, as part of the newly formed company VB Spine, LLC.

“The sale of our spinal implants business enhances our strategic focus, positioning us to meet evolving customer needs and invest where we see the greatest opportunity for innovation and long-term growth,” said Kevin Lobo, Chair and CEO, Stryker. “We remain committed to the spine space through our Interventional Spine, Neurotechnology and Enabling Technologies businesses, as well as our strategic partnership with VB Spine. We’re grateful to our Spine team members for their contributions and confident they’re well positioned for continued success.”

VB Spine will have exclusive access to Mako Spine and Copilot for use with its implants in spine procedures.

Certain international markets are expected to transfer to VB Spine at later dates, subject to the completion of all legal and regulatory requirements and required consultations with employees and/or employee representatives.

