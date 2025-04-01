My Barndo Plans Releases Free Barndominium Floor Plan to Make Homebuilding More Accessible

Quinn Barndominium Inside the Quinn Barndominium

Our Most Popular Floor Plan & You Can Have It - No Strings

Giving away the Quinn plan is our way of helping more homeowners take that first step toward building a home that fits their needs and their budget.” — Will Hogsett

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Barndo Plans , a leading provider of home plans and building kits, has announced the release of a free downloadable floor plan for one of its most popular models—The Quinn Barndominium. Designed with efficiency and affordability in mind, The Quinn offers a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom open-concept layout across 924 square feet, making it ideal for homeowners looking to build a smaller home, guest house, or ADU.This initiative reflects My Barndo Plans’ core mission:“To improve the home building process by delivering the most efficient homes at affordable prices.”“We want people to experience firsthand the quality and thoughtful design that go into every one of our plans,” said a spokesperson for My Barndo Plans. “Giving away the Quinn plan is our way of helping more homeowners take that first step toward building a home that fits their needs and their budget.”The free Quinn blueprint includes detailed floor plans and key features like an extra-large master suite, a functional kitchen layout with pantry storage, and a carport to keep building costs low. It’s also engineered for multiple construction methods, including cold-formed steel, wood framing, and SIPs—giving builders and DIYers flexible options for various climates and local code requirements.My Barndo Plans is a Division of Home Plans LLC and Proud Member of the BBB The free plan is available now on the My Barndo Plans website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.