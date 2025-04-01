2025 National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation: A Community Movement for a Sustainable Future

New Impact Insight Tool Gives Residents Real-Time, Localized Benefits of Water Conservation

The National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation, a national nonprofit campaign presented by the Wyland Foundation, returns for its 15th year—and this time, it's more personal, powerful, and community-driven than ever before.

Since its inception, the challenge has engaged over 1,000 mayors and millions of residents nationwide, with communities committing to reduce billions of gallons in water waste. This year, thanks to the groundbreaking Impact Insight Tool, participants will see exactly how their personal water-saving choices translate into tangible benefits—not just for the environment, but for their own homes, finances, and quality of life.

Why It Matters Now

The challenge comes at a critical time. Droughts, infrastructure strain, climate change, and rising costs of living are putting pressure on water supplies in every region of the country. Water isn’t just an environmental issue—it’s directly tied to home values, insurance rates, food prices, and public health.

“The National Mayor’s Challenge has always been about bringing people together, but this year, we’re showing them exactly how these small actions add up—on a deeply personal level,” said Steve Creech, President of the Wyland Foundation. “With the new Impact Insight Tool, we’re connecting the dots between everyday water choices and the real-world impacts they have on the place people call home.”

How It Works Between April 1–30, residents of participating cities can go to mywaterpledge.com and take a short pledge to conserve water and reduce pollution. In return, they’ll be able to:

Track the Direct Impact of Their Pledge – The new Impact Insight Tool provides a localized report showing how individual water-saving actions influence water quality, infrastructure health, and even cost of living in their area.

Compete for Their City – Cities with the highest percentage of residents taking the pledge can win eco-friendly prizes, including $3,000 toward utility bills, water-saving technology, and more.

Strengthen Their Community – Every pledge adds up to real progress in reducing plastic waste, minimizing pollution runoff, and ensuring a reliable supply of fresh water for future generations.

Why It’s More Than a Pledge

The challenge unites cities, schools, businesses, and nonprofits in a way no other water conservation effort does. Mayors lead the way, but the real power comes from the individuals and families who take part. With the Impact Insight Tool, participants will see how saving just a few gallons of water per day can:

Improve local water quality by reducing runoff pollution from fertilizers, pesticides, and plastics.

Reduce strain on city water infrastructure, lowering maintenance costs and helping prevent rising utility rates.

Support local economies by preserving clean water sources essential to tourism, recreation, and agriculture.

Protect wildlife and biodiversity in nearby rivers, lakes, and wetlands.

Beyond Conservation: Real-World Incentives

The campaign goes a step further by rewarding people for taking action. Participants will be entered to win eco-friendly prizes from The Toro Company, ZENNI Optical. One city in five population categories will take home the title of “Most Water-Wise in the Nation.” The National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is supported by CBS Los Angeles, the U.S. EPA, The Toro Company, and the National League of Cities. Any person of any age from any U.S. City can take the pledge between April 1-30 at mywaterpledge.com.

About the Wyland Foundation

Founded by marine life artist Wyland, the Wyland Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s oceans, waterways, and marine life through education and public awareness. The foundation’s programs engage communities across the country in hands-on conservation efforts that make a measurable impact.

