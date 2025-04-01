Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,253 in the last 365 days.

From Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau

AZERBAIJAN, April 1 - 01 April 2025, 18:18

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President, Dear Brother.

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, it is with great pleasure that I send you my best greetings, filled with friendship and brotherhood.

May Allah, the Almighty and Merciful, bless our fast and accept our prayers, for an Islamic Ummah that is peaceful, prosperous, and united in solidarity and shared happiness!

Please accept, Mr. President and Dear Brother, the expression of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

 

Umaro Sissoco Embaló

President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more