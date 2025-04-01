From Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau
AZERBAIJAN, April 1 - 01 April 2025, 18:18
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr. President, Dear Brother.
On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, it is with great pleasure that I send you my best greetings, filled with friendship and brotherhood.
May Allah, the Almighty and Merciful, bless our fast and accept our prayers, for an Islamic Ummah that is peaceful, prosperous, and united in solidarity and shared happiness!
Please accept, Mr. President and Dear Brother, the expression of my highest consideration.
Sincerely,
Umaro Sissoco Embaló
President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.