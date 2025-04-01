From Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President, Dear Brother.

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, it is with great pleasure that I send you my best greetings, filled with friendship and brotherhood.

May Allah, the Almighty and Merciful, bless our fast and accept our prayers, for an Islamic Ummah that is peaceful, prosperous, and united in solidarity and shared happiness!

Please accept, Mr. President and Dear Brother, the expression of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Umaro Sissoco Embaló

President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau