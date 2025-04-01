Contact: Joshua Heller, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: April 01, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $9.6 Million Pavement Rehabilitation Project in the Town of Gates and City of Rochester, Monroe County New Pavement for Section of State Route 204 Enhancing Safety and Access to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the start of a $9.6 million pavement project to enhance safety along State Route 204 (Brooks Avenue) in the Town of Gates and the City of Rochester, Monroe County. State Route 204 provides access to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and connects directly to Interstate 390. “Airports are critical to the economic health and well-being of our upstate communities, and the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport serves as a gateway to Rochester and the Finger Lakes Region for millions of travelers each year,” Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “This rehabilitation project will make it easier and safer to travel to and from the airport and perfectly complements the ongoing $38.1 million airport modernization project to enhance the passenger experience both inside and outside the airport.” The project will rehabilitate pavement along State Route 204 from the intersection of State Route 33A (Chili Avenue) to the Rochester City Line. The project will also feature work on the railroad bridge including resurfacing the abutment walls and installing new lighting under the bridge. As part of the project, new sidewalks will be installed along with ADA compliant curb ramps throughout. Three new traffic signals will be installed at the intersections of State Route 204 and Buell Road, Wegmans, and Deep Rock Road. New signage will be placed throughout the project. Additionally, the project will install a new stormwater pump station for the area under the railroad bridge, replacing an aging drainage system that has been prone to flooding. The project will also include improvements to the Erie Canal Trail where it crosses over State Route 204. The public is advised to expect various daily lane and shoulder closures during daytime hours on State Route 204. Further, the road will be closed to through traffic at the railroad bridge between the Airport Access Ramp and Deep Rock Road beginning April 21, for approximately three weeks, weather permitting. A second long term closure can be expected later this summer. During the closures, a signed detour will be in place that uses Buell Road and State Route 33A. Additionally, there will be a shuttle service, free of charge, provided to pedestrians. NYSDOT will keep the public apprised of any closures with travel advisories during construction. All work is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026. All Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport entrances will remain open during construction.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Millions of federal dollars from our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is literally paving the way for improved safety and good-paying jobs modernizing roads in Rochester. Investing resources to keep our highways maintained to the highest safety standards is crucial to safe and efficient travel for residents, businesses and visitors. I’ll never stop fighting to make sure that our roads are as safe and efficient as possible, and I’m thankful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use.” Congressman Joe Morelle said, “Ensuring the safety and accessibility of our transportation infrastructure is a top priority, and this $9.6 million investment along Route 204 is a critical step forward. I’m grateful to our state Commissioner Dominguez for championing this project and being a steadfast advocate for Rochester. I look forward to continuing our work together to make our communities as safe and interconnected as possible.” State Senator Jeremy A. Cooney said, “The road our community relies on to get to and from the airport, these repairs will ensure reliability and safety along State Route 204. I want to thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for prioritizing this project and for their continued dedication to the infrastructure needs of our community, and I look forward to future phases of this rehabilitation.” Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “Investing in our infrastructure is essential to ensuring the safety and accessibility of our communities. This $9.6 million rehabilitation project will improve road conditions, enhance pedestrian access, and create a safer environment for residents and travelers alike. I applaud the New York State Department of Transportation for prioritizing these much-needed improvements in Rochester and Gates.” Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “Expanding safe access to Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, connecting our roadways, and adding accessibility and safety infrastructure is critical to expanding our economy and connecting our communities. I commend NYS Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez for prioritizing investments aimed at increasing the equity of Monroe County’s roadways and neighborhoods.” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “This road rehabilitation project in Gates and the City of Rochester will make a real difference to the tens of thousands of Monroe County residents who use Brooks Avenue each year. It is a major thoroughfare for one of our largest employers, Wegmans, and is a vital connector between the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and Route 390. I want to thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for their continued support in improving Monroe County’s infrastructure.” Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “Located outside the main entrance of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, Brooks Avenue and State Route 204 is an essential part of Rochester’s gateway to world, which influences visitors’ first and last impressions of our great city. I want to thank New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez for initiating this critical project. I am also grateful for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s commitment to enhancing the economic growth of the Finger Lakes region by improving the connectivity of our roadways.” Town of Gates Supervisor Cosmo A. Giunta said, “This long-awaited $9.6 million pavement rehabilitation project is a significant milestone for the Town of Gates and the City of Rochester. It will not only improve the safety and accessibility for our residents but also greatly benefit the many businesses that rely on State Route 204. As a key connection to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and Interstate 390, this upgraded roadway will help support both local commerce and regional travel. The project’s enhancements, including new sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, and modernized traffic signals, will make a positive impact on our community for years to come. We’re thrilled to see this vital project moving forward, and we thank the New York State Department of Transportation for their dedication to improving the infrastructure that keeps our town and region moving.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.