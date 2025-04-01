Attorney General James Reminds New Yorkers to be Cautious in Charitable Giving for Myanmar and Thailand Earthquake Relief

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today provided guidance to New Yorkers looking to support relief efforts following the earthquake that devastated Myanmar and Thailand. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) warns that New Yorkers should be wary of sham charities attempting to take advantage of their concern and encourages everyone to take steps to ensure they are giving to legitimate charitable organizations.

“In moments of tragedy, New Yorkers are quick to offer support, donations, and strength to those in need, but too often, individuals take advantage of that kindness for personal gain,” said Attorney General James. “As New Yorkers seek to offer donations to the victims of the earthquake that devastated Myanmar and Thailand, I urge them to be careful of sham charities and make sure they give to trustworthy organizations and groups. We will continue to do all we can to support the victims of this terrible tragedy, and I encourage anyone who experiences any issues when donating to contact my office.”

Fraudulent organizations can try to take advantage of New Yorkers’ good intentions, especially following natural disasters. Given the significant impact of the earthquake, it is essential for New Yorkers to be informed as they seek to help. The OAG offers the following tips to ensure donations are safe and effective: