Reminder to turn in Kootenai River Angler Science Program packets by April 15 for a chance to win prizes!
If you’d like more information about the Angler Science Program and the raffle prizes that will be given away for participating, check out this story.
Have you ever wondered where that burbot you caught came from, or how old it is? New this year, by participating in the Angler Science Program and turning in your packet on time, Fish and Game will provide those answers for every burbot you caught and turned in a genetic sample!
