Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,235 in the last 365 days.

Join MDC and the Missouri Master Naturalists at an interpretive nature hike in Hannibal Apr. 12

Body

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists Chapter will host an interpretive nature hike at Steyermark Woods Conservation Area in Hannibal on April 12. The hike will begin at 1 p.m. and focus on spring wildflower identification.

The hike will be led by MDC staff and members of the Missouri Master Naturalists. Participants will observe and learn about the conservation area, woodland habitat, flowering trees, and spring ephemeral wildflowers in bloom.

Participants should wear good hiking shoes, clothing appropriate for the weather, and they should consider bringing a camera, water, and snacks. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Vh. Questions about the event can be sent to Ashley Johnson at ashley.johnson@mdc.mo.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Join MDC and the Missouri Master Naturalists at an interpretive nature hike in Hannibal Apr. 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more