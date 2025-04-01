Join MDC and the Missouri Master Naturalists at an interpretive nature hike in Hannibal Apr. 12

Body

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists Chapter will host an interpretive nature hike at Steyermark Woods Conservation Area in Hannibal on April 12. The hike will begin at 1 p.m. and focus on spring wildflower identification.

The hike will be led by MDC staff and members of the Missouri Master Naturalists. Participants will observe and learn about the conservation area, woodland habitat, flowering trees, and spring ephemeral wildflowers in bloom.

Participants should wear good hiking shoes, clothing appropriate for the weather, and they should consider bringing a camera, water, and snacks. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Vh. Questions about the event can be sent to Ashley Johnson at ashley.johnson@mdc.mo.gov.