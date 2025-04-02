PIMIC Selected to Present at TSMC’s 2025 North American Technology Symposium - Innovation Zone

PIMIC's JETSTREME - Efficient Scalable In-Memory for AI, to be demonstrated at TSMC Symposium

CUPERTINO / 95014, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PIMIC , an AI semiconductor company pioneering ultra-efficient edge AI solutions, announced today that it has been chosen to participate in the prestigious Innovation Zone at the TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium . The event, which highlights TSMC’s industry-leading foundry technologies for AI, takes place on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. PIMIC’s pitch session highlights the company’s efficient Edge AI architecture and is scheduled from 3:00 to 3:10 p.m. in the Great America Ballroom J.PIMIC will be presenting a live demo of CLARITY ™ NC100, an AI-powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) chip that provides advanced noise suppression through a single microphone while consuming only 150µA—an industry-leading level of efficiency."Being invited to present at the TSMC Innovation Zone, as one of a few selected customers, is an incredible honor and a testament to the work our team has done to push the boundaries of Edge AI," said Subi Krishnamurthy, CEO and CTO of PIMIC. "We are proud to demonstrate how TSMC’s technology is helping us to deliver scalable, ultra-efficient, and transformative AI chips for a wide range of real-world applications. PIMIC's team is looking forward to engaging with ecosystem partners and exploring new opportunities for collaboration."“We are entering an AI-empowered world, where artificial intelligence not only runs in data centers, but PCs, mobile devices, automobiles, and even the Internet of Things,” said TSMC CEO Dr. C.C. Wei. “At TSMC, we are offering our customers the most comprehensive set of technologies to realize their visions for AI, from the world’s most advanced silicon, to the broadest portfolio of advanced packaging and 3D IC platforms, to specialty technologies that integrate the digital world with the real world.” 1The Innovation Zone demo and accompanying pitch session, part of the "Innovate with TSMC!" track, will highlight how PIMIC addresses today’s most pressing Edge AI challenges.1. Source: TSMC Celebrates 30th North America Technology Symposium with Innovations Powering AI with Silicon LeadershipAbout PIMICFounded in 2022 and based in Cupertino, California, PIMIC is an AI semiconductor company specializing in ultra-efficient silicon solutions for Edge AI applications. The company’s chip products deliver industry-leading performance and power efficiency, enabling advanced AI capabilities in compact, low-power devices. With a focus on empowering devices at the edge, PIMIC aims to redefine how AI is integrated into everyday technology.About TSMCTSMC pioneered the pure-play foundry business model when it was founded in 1987 and has been the world’s leading dedicated semiconductor foundry ever since. The Company supports a thriving ecosystem of global customers and partners with the industry’s leading process technologies and portfolio of design enablement solutions to unleash innovation for the global semiconductor industry. With global operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, TSMC serves as a committed corporate citizen around the world.

