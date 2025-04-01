FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank Appoint New Board Chairman

WABASH, Ind., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) and Crossroads Bank proudly announce the appointment of Cynthia (Cindy) M. Riemersma as Chairman of their Board of Directors. She succeeds Dan Ford, who will retire from the Board in October 2025 after 20 years of dedicated service, including 10 years as Board Chairman.

A respected local leader and passionate advocate for fostering community development, Dan Ford leaves behind a legacy of growth and leadership. Mr. Ford reflected on his tenure, stating, “It has been an honor to serve as chairman, and I am grateful for the support given to me. The transition to Cindy will bring a community-focused mindset backed by sound judgment and proven leadership skills.”

Cindy Riemersma, a valued Board Member for nine years, brings extensive leadership experience to her new role as chairman. She attended Indiana State University and has held various management positions in her career, from Human Resources to Chief Operating Officer (COO) in manufacturing, as well as owning and operating three Sylvan Learning Center franchises.

She is deeply committed to her community, actively participating in many local programs, such as the Forte Residential Stakeholder Advisory Board and Parkview’s Patients Voice Community. In the past, she has held various board positions on organizations such as WISE, Inc., the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Passages Inc. in Whitley County, The Arc of Indiana, and the American Business Women's Association (ABWA), and has also been an active supporter of the Whitley County Dazzlers.

“Dan leaves a legacy of growth and leadership, in which I intend to carry forward,” commented Cindy, expressing her excitement about the opportunity to serve as Board Chairman. “I'm a firm believer that accomplishment will prove to be a journey, not a destination."

FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank extend their sincere gratitude to Dan Ford for his years of service and leadership and look forward to the future under Cindy Riemersma’s guidance.

Contact: Katie Beauchamp

Crossroads Bank

260-563-3185

kbeauchamp@crossroadsbanking.com

