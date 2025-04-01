XRP News: XRP Whales Take Heavy Positions In ExoraPad Presale As Market Sentiments Shift Slightly

CORK, Ireland, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As crypto market sentiments start to shift towards optimism once again, seasoned XRP investors, and XRP Whales, are strategically moving into projects promising exponential growth.

ExoraPad , the pioneering AI-powered IDO Launchpad built exclusively on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has emerged as the prime beneficiary of this shift, with whales now accumulating significant holdings during its explosive presale, raising almost 60,000 XRP in record time.

Presale Momentum:

ExoraPad's presale has witnessed massive interest, quickly surpassing 100% of its softcap and now surging beyond 55,000 XRP raised.

With XRP whales accumulating heavily, the excitement is palpable, setting the stage for ExoraPad’s potential as a 100X altcoin opportunity.

The rapid pace of investment underscores the market’s strong belief in ExoraPad's unique value proposition.

Why XRP Whales Are Betting Big on ExoraPad

ExoraPad is not merely riding the XRP wave; it's innovating and significantly enhancing XRP Ledger’s utility through its groundbreaking AI-driven technology.

Here are some of the standout features that are drawing the heavy hitters:

AI-Driven Project Vetting: ExoraPad deploys advanced artificial intelligence analytics to meticulously assess and vet projects before launch. This ensures that only the most promising Real World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and premium blockchain ventures reach the community.

ExoraPad deploys advanced artificial intelligence analytics to meticulously assess and vet projects before launch. This ensures that only the most promising Real World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and premium blockchain ventures reach the community. Robust Staking Rewards: ExoraPad rewards token holders generously with high-yield staking options. By staking $EXP tokens, holders receive attractive APYs, promoting long-term holding and reducing the circulating token supply.

ExoraPad rewards token holders generously with high-yield staking options. By staking $EXP tokens, holders receive attractive APYs, promoting long-term holding and reducing the circulating token supply. Lucrative Fee-Sharing Mechanism: In addition to staking benefits, $EXP holders are entitled to 70% of platform-generated fees. This unique economic incentive model not only provides passive income but also boosts token value and holder retention.

In addition to staking benefits, $EXP holders are entitled to 70% of platform-generated fees. This unique economic incentive model not only provides passive income but also boosts token value and holder retention. Priority Access and Governance: Holding $EXP tokens gives investors early, priority access to new launches and allows them to participate actively in the platform’s governance through the ExoraPad DAO, directly influencing project direction and future initiatives.

Buy $EXP Token

Future Plans: Launchpad V1 Demo Incoming

ExoraPad's innovation doesn't stop at the presale. The team has announced the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Launchpad V1 demo.

This demo will provide investors and users with a firsthand glimpse into ExoraPad’s platform interface, advanced AI capabilities, and seamless user experience.

This development milestone is set to further fuel investor excitement and confidence in ExoraPad’s trajectory.

Don’t Miss Out—Join the ExoraPad Presale Now

With XRP whales aggressively taking positions and the market sentiment leaning positively, the window of opportunity is narrowing quickly.

Early adopters who join now can secure $EXP tokens at a competitive presale valuation, before listings on major decentralized exchanges further boost prices.

Join the ExoraPad Movement Today:

