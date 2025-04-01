Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents seize $4M of cocaine at the I-35 Checkpoint
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents foiled an attempt to smuggle approximately 130 pounds of cocaine at the I-35 Checkpoint.
On March 29, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 Checkpoint encountered a blue tractor trailer at the primary inspection lane. Border Patrol agent on primary received consent to proceed the vehicle through the Multi-Energy Portal (MEP) for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, utilizing a service canine, Border Patrol agents extracted 51 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 129.86 pounds (58.9 kg), with an estimated street value of $4.1M concealed within the vehicle.
The driver and contraband were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration to be charged accordingly.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.