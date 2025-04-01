Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents seize $4M of cocaine at the I-35 Checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents foiled an attempt to smuggle approximately 130 pounds of cocaine at the I-35 Checkpoint.

On March 29, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 Checkpoint encountered a blue tractor trailer at the primary inspection lane. Border Patrol agent on primary received consent to proceed the vehicle through the Multi-Energy Portal (MEP) for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, utilizing a service canine, Border Patrol agents extracted 51 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 129.86 pounds (58.9 kg), with an estimated street value of $4.1M concealed within the vehicle.

The driver and contraband were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration to be charged accordingly.