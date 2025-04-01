COMMISSIONER SID MILLER STATEMENT WEIGHING IN ON THE LEGISLATURE’S STEAK CUT OF TEXAS DEBATE

“Texas leads the nation in beef production, generating billions for our economy and putting the best steaks on dinner plates across America. It’s about time we had a signature Texas cut to match. I fully support SCR 26 and HCR 101 and commend the Texas Legislature for making this happen. A proper Texas cut wouldn’t just showcase our beef but cement our place as the global leader in top-quality cattle production. Rest assured, the Texas Department of Agriculture stands ready to market and promote the chosen cut, not just in Texas but worldwide.

Now, whether it’s renaming the New York Strip to the more fitting “Texas Strip” or declaring the Tomahawk Ribeye as our premier cut, one thing is sure—we need to decide. This official Texas distinction must be reserved for beef raised in the Lone Star State, sourced from our hardworking ranchers. Given challenges like drought, natural disasters, trade disruptions, and economic uncertainty, our ranchers need more than just a pat on the back. This is more than branding a steak; it’s about standing with the men and women who keep Texas fed, fueled, and thriving. It’s a bold declaration that Texas ranchers are the backbone of our state.”