Team Sunshine Construction Launches Solar and Roofing Services in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Maryland

Expansion marks strategic growth beyond New England; additional services including batteries, EV chargers, and heat pumps to follow soon.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Sunshine Construction , a rapidly growing solar and clean energy company based in Boston, Massachusetts, today announced its expansion into Pennsylvania, Florida, and Maryland, offering residential solar energy and roofing services starting immediately. The company plans to expand its offerings in these new markets soon to include battery storage, EV charging stations, and heat pump installations.Founded in 2022, Team Sunshine Construction has built a strong presence across New England by delivering high-quality installations, fast turnaround times, and comprehensive energy solutions. With rising electricity costs driven by national tariffs, homeowners across the U.S. are increasingly turning to solar as a more affordable and sustainable option.“Tariffs have been causing electricity rates to increase, which has increased the demand for solar,” said Ahmad Ali, CEO and co-founder of Team Sunshine Construction. “We’re excited to bring quality installations and services to these new markets.”Team Sunshine Construction enters these new states with fully staffed installation crews, ready to provide expert solar and roofing services from day one. The company’s commitment to service excellence and speed has earned it a trusted reputation in its existing markets.“We are pleased with our expansion efforts. Our goal is to change the industry, and we do that by bringing our suite of services and focus on customer satisfaction to new markets.” added Benjamin Carroll, co-founder of Team Sunshine Construction.In addition to the expansion, Team Sunshine Construction continues to invest in its New England footprint, bringing in new crews to meet growing demand in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont, and New Jersey. The company has completed a significant volume of residential projects and remains focused on scaling to serve both new and existing customers with high-efficiency energy solutions.“Homeowners today deserve more than just clean energy solutions—they deserve a partner they can trust,” said Efim Radzinsky, co-owner of Team Sunshine Construction. “Our expansion reflects our commitment to delivering reliable service, affordable energy options, and a seamless customer experience to families in these new markets.”For homeowners exploring solar or roof upgrades, Team Sunshine Construction offers free consultations and tailored system designs to maximize energy savings and long-term value.For more information, visit: www.teamsunshine.solarAbout Team Sunshine ConstructionTeam Sunshine Construction is a full-service clean energy company specializing in solar installations, roofing, HVAC, and heat pump solutions. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Boston, MA, the company serves homeowners across New England and is now expanding into the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. Team Sunshine Construction is dedicated to making energy independence accessible through quality craftsmanship, rapid installs, and customer-first service.

