Stirista Ranks #91 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Southwest List, Marking Fourth Consecutive Year of Recognition

SAN ANTONIO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirista, a leader in data-driven marketing solutions, today announced its ranking as #91 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Southwest list. This marks Stirista’s fourth consecutive year on the list, showcasing its sustained growth and influence among the fastest-growing private companies in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

This year's Inc. Regionals list celebrates the remarkable strides made by Southwest companies, contributing 13,809 jobs to the U.S. economy and achieving a median growth rate of approximately 106 percent from 2021 to 2023. Founded and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Stirista is proud to be part of this dynamic community. Only 951 companies earned a spot on this year's list, underscoring the competitive nature of this achievement.

"We’re thrilled to be recognized for the fourth year in a row on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest list," said Ajay Gupta, CEO and Founder of Stirista. "This consistent recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust our clients place in our data-driven marketing solutions. Despite recent economic challenges, we have continued to innovate and deliver exceptional value, allowing us to achieve significant growth."

Stirista's continued success is driven by its ability to provide comprehensive, end-to-end marketing solutions that help brands acquire customers and build loyalty. The company’s recent strategic acquisitions have further strengthened its data, email, and digital capabilities. Stirista remains a leading audience provider in the AdTech industry, powering thousands of targeted marketing campaigns.

Stirista’s continued expansion includes recently doubling the size of its San Antonio headquarters, reinforcing its commitment to the Southwest. This recognition underscores Stirista’s growth as a key player in the AdTech industry, with deep roots in Texas and a focus on continued impact in the years ahead.

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

