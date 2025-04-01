Scouting America Delivers Report to the Nation in Washington D.C., Highlighting Impact and Future Vision

IRVING, TX, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America presented its Report to the Nation in Washington, D.C., showcasing the organization's continued commitment to developing character, leadership, and citizenship in young people across the United States. The annual event, attended by government officials, community leaders, and Scouting advocates, highlighted the significant impact of Scouting programs and outlined the organization's vision for the future.

"Scouting America remains dedicated to its mission of preparing young people for life," said Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America. "Our annual Report to the Nation provides an opportunity to share the incredible impact of Scouting and to reaffirm our commitment to providing valuable experiences that shape the leaders of tomorrow."

As part of this year’s presentation, Order of the Arrow National Chief eagle Scout Samuel Crowder and Gateway Region Chief Eagle Scout Haley Flores met with members of Scouting America’s Congressional Scouting Caucus in both the U.S. House and Senate. They provided key updates on the organization’s impact and programs, and outlined upcoming initiatives aimed at strengthening youth development and service nationwide.

“Scouting America continues to be one of the most impactful youth organizations, instilling responsibility, leadership, and a deep respect for community in young people,” said U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson. “This year's Report to the Nation highlighted the millions of Scouts who have dedicated their time to serving others and strengthening their communities. As a Distinguished Eagle Scout and a Scout Master for more than 30 years, I am inspired to see Scouting America continuing its legacy of preparing young people for lives of purpose and service."

The event also addressed Scouting America's ongoing efforts to strengthen its programs and expand its reach, ensuring that more young people have access to the life-changing opportunities that Scouting provides. The organization emphasized its commitment to innovation and collaboration, working with partners across the country to address the evolving needs of youth.

Attendees were inspired by the stories of Scouts who continue to demonstrate exceptional leadership, making a positive difference in their communities. The Report to the Nation served as a powerful reminder of the enduring value of Scouting and its vital role in shaping the future of America.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than one million youth are served by 477,000 adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

Attachments

Gordon Shattles Scouting America 972-580-2119 gordon.shattles@scouting.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.