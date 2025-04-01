Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Awareness Month Published on American Hospital Association/Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development Observance Calendar

MCLEAN, Va., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) , a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, proudly announces April as Healthcare Thought Leadership and Innovation Month—a dedicated time to highlight transformative ideas, groundbreaking research and innovative programs that are shaping the future of healthcare and advancing healthcare solutions for underserved populations.

This observance is featured in Calendar of Healthcare Observances and Recognition Days published by the Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD), a professional membership group of the American Hospital Association, serving approximately 3,700 members and providing healthcare strategists with practical, timely resources.

"TLI is at the forefront of fostering collaboration, advancing research and implementing data-driven solutions to improve patient outcomes," says Shawn Murphy, vice president, TLI. "This designation on the SHSMD calendar is an opportunity to showcase our programs and celebrate those who are driving meaningful change and ensuring better healthcare for all."

TLI’s mission is to accelerate healthcare transformation by advocating for underserved populations, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration and driving innovation in public health. The Foundation leads several key initiatives that embody this commitment to bridging gaps in healthcare access and advancing innovation:

Advancing Solutions for Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): TLI is at the forefront of developing patient-centered tools and new frameworks for managing AMD and preserving vision. The Eyes on the Future initiative is dedicated to improving outcomes for individuals affected by AMD through education, research and innovative solutions that empower patients, caregivers and practitioners.



The Autism Knowledge Gateway (AKG) is a groundbreaking platform designed to provide easy access to reliable, research-backed autism information for individuals, families and healthcare professionals. Too often, parents, autistic individuals and clinicians struggle to find clear, trustworthy resources amid overwhelming and conflicting information. AKG eliminates this challenge by offering a centralized hub for credible, ad-free, evidence-based insights and ensures peer-reviewed medical interventions reach autistic patients – bridging the gap between research and real-world application.

The Limb Loss and Preservation Registry (LLPR®) is a collaborative data hub designed to collect clinical patient data and perform analysis to improve the quality of care and functional outcomes for the limb loss and limb difference (LLLD) population in the U.S. By providing critical insights into rehabilitation, prosthetic advancements and long-term health outcomes LLPR® helps clinicians, researchers and policymakers drive evidence-based improvements in patient care and support innovation in limb preservation strategies.



TLI encourages all stakeholders—patients, providers, researchers and industry leaders—to join the movement by championing new approaches that drive meaningful healthcare transformation. Engage with us by following TLI on LinkedIn and using #ThoughtLeadershipAndInnovationMonth to share and explore innovative ideas that can change lives.

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses.TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media: Nicole Dufour CPR Communications ndufour@cpronline.com 201.641.1911 x 54

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.