BitLyft Gives Back to the Information Security Community with Repositories to Help SOC Teams Improve Threat Intelligence

Indicators of Compromise and Threat Briefs Repositories Help Security Teams Stay Informed of Latest Cybersecurity Threats and More

ST. JOHN'S, Mich., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitLyft , a leading managed detection and response provider (MDR) offering a holistic defense approach, is giving back to the information security community with two repositories: BitLyft SOC Team – Threat Briefs Repository and Indicators of Compromise (IOC) Repository. Security teams, analysts, and researchers can leverage these reports for proactive threat defense and to help detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber threats more effectively.

“With the cyber security landscape changing frequently, it is often hard for teams to keep up with the latest threats, tactics, techniques, and procedures that cyber adversaries use to affect industries and organizations,” says Jason Miller, CEO and Founder of BitLyft. “The team at BitLyft bridges the gap between tech and human touch by working together with our technology and clients to deliver the best cybersecurity practices.”

The BitLyft Threat Briefs Repository serves as a centralized location for published detailed Threat Intelligence Briefs to help security teams stay informed about the latest cybersecurity threats, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). The BitLyft SOC Team continuously monitors the threat landscape, analyzes emerging cyber threats, and compiles intelligence reports to enhance security awareness. These Threat Briefs are designed to provide:

Analysis of emerging threats affecting industries and organizations.

affecting industries and organizations. Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) used by cyber adversaries.

used by cyber adversaries. Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) to aid in proactive detection.

to aid in proactive detection. Recommended mitigation strategies for enhancing security posture.

The BitLyft IOC Repository is a collection of IOCs that the BitLyft team has identified, validated, and is sharing with the community to help improve threat intelligence and proactive security measures.

BitLyft's Security Operations Center (SOC) continuously monitors and analyzes threat intelligence feeds, security events, and attack patterns. The IOCs provided here are derived from:

Active Investigations - Real-world incidents analyzed by our SOC analysts.

- Real-world incidents analyzed by our SOC analysts. Threat Intelligence Feeds - Aggregated from multiple trusted sources.

- Aggregated from multiple trusted sources. Customer Reports - Anonymized and verified indicators from our security monitoring.

- Anonymized and verified indicators from our security monitoring. Malware Analysis - Extracted from sandbox analysis and reverse engineering efforts.

These indicators can help security teams, researchers, and organizations detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber threats more effectively.

About BitLyft

BitLyft enables utilities and corporations to meet regulatory and audit mandates for SOC2 Compliance. The venture's managed detection and response (MDR) services with an Automated Incident Response (AIR) platform can be implemented cost-effectively and quickly. Prioritizing tech-powered yet high-touch cybersecurity solutions creates a holistic defense, giving clients unwavering confidence; BitLyft staff pledge to prioritize and protect every client. For more information, visit www.bitlyft.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst

Cell: (404) 421-8497

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.