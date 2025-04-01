Don’t Drop the Ball, Check Yours! Testicular Cancer Awareness Starts with You

BALTIMORE, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two’s company, but a lump is a crowd! April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, and the Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), is urging people to take charge of their health by not dropping the ball—and checking theirs instead.

Testicular cancer is one of the less common cancers in people with testicles, with only 1 out of every 250 getting diagnosed during their lifetime. While testicular cancer can be found at any age, it’s most often found between the ages of 15 to 44 years old. On average, people with testicles wait five or more months after noticing symptoms before saying anything to their doctor. UCF is working this month to break that habit and encouraging you to talk to your doctor as soon as a lump is detected or something feels off.

“Let's be honest, guys are always touching their balls!” said Charles McCluskey, MD, testicular cancer survivor and urology resident at the Medical College of Georgia. “Education about testicular self-examination empowers young men to feel down there with a purpose and let a physician or parent know when something is not right.”

Know the Testicular Cancer Facts:

Symptoms: The most common symptom is a painless lump in the testicle. Other symptoms include swelling of the testicle, with or without pain; a feeling of weight in the testicles; a dull ache or pain in the testicle, scrotum or groin; or tenderness/changes in the male breast tissue.

Risk Factors: The risk of getting testicular cancer rises for men with a family history, undescended testicles or germ cell neoplasia in situ (GCNIS), which is typically found during an infertility test.

Testicular Self-Exam: The best time to do a monthly testicular self-exam is after a warm bath or shower while standing when the scrotum is relaxed. It only takes a few minutes.

Check each testicle. Gently but firmly roll each testicle between the thumb and forefingers. Feel the whole surface. The testis should be firm all around. It’s normal for one testis to be slightly larger than the other.

Find the epididymis and vas deferens. These are soft tube-like structures above and behind the testicle. These tubes collect and carry sperm. Just become familiar with how these cords feel.

Look for lumps, swelling or things that don’t seem right. Lumps or bumps are not normal (even if they cause no pain). Pain is not normal.

Check yourself at least once per month. Always look for changes in size, shape or texture. If you notice a lump or any changes over time, you should seek medical help. It may be nothing, but if it is testicular cancer, it can spread very quickly.

The UCF wants to break the stigma of men’s health awareness by normalizing the conversation and sharing educational resources for all. Check out our Testicular Cancer Awareness Month Information Center.

Join the conversation and help spread awareness about testicular cancer by using our social toolkit!

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: http://www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 26,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

Corey Del Bianco Urology Care Foundation 443-689-4033 cdelbianco@auanet.org

