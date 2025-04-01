Benevis Highlights the Critical Role of Dental Coverage in Improving Oral Health for Underserved Communities During Medicaid Awareness Month

The dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization reinforces the need for continuous coverage to ensure health equity and whole person care.

Atlanta, GA, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, remains steadfast in its mission to lower financial, educational, and geographical barriers to oral care this Medicaid Awareness Month. With dental offices across 13 states and the District of Columbia, its care teams work daily to tackle hurdles to dental care for children and their families that persist nationwide.

In the U.S., Medicaid covers one in five people and nearly four in 10 children, with over eight in 10 children living poverty. With only 33% of U.S. dentists treating at least one child on Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) plans, and 67% of them never treating a single child, protecting coverage inches the country one step closer to closing dental health disparity gaps and improving overall health outcomes. In contrast, Benevis prioritizes oral healthcare for underserved populations. The organization is among the 18% of dental providers that manage more than 100 child Medicaid visits annually to deliver a care experience personalized to every patient's health and lifestyle needs. Benevis also provides the highest quality oral care to approximately five million children and adults, including 82% who are enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP.

"Oral health is a foundational element to positively impacting health outcomes; therefore, it should be considered an essential health service for all regardless of one’s socioeconomic status," shared Bryan Carey, CEO, Benevis. "I’m proud of Benevis’ mission and applaud all of our team members in dental offices across the country who are dedicated to serving disadvantaged communities. Safeguarding access to oral care is central to dismantling eligibility and enrollment barriers to coverage."

Benevis continues its pledge to expand access to high-quality oral care for underserved children and their families. On Sunday, May 18, 2025, the organization will offer free dental care to uninsured families during its 10th annual Sharing Smiles Day. During the Benevis event, dentists and hygienists will provide free high-quality, compliant dental care at several of its Benevis dental home locations for uninsured individuals struggling to find equitable access to care. Benevis encourages families to register at www.SharingSmilesDay.com in advance of the event.

Families in need of care can also find more information on health insurance programs and dental providers in their state by visiting InsuranceKidsNow.gov through their interactive map.

To learn more about Benevis’ ongoing work expanding the reach of oral care to impact Medicaid and CHIP members, please watch our video.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

Benevis’ dental practices include Allington Dental & Braces, Cortland Dental & Braces, Creston Dental & Braces, Dorsett Dentistry & Braces, Elstar Dental & Braces, Franklin Dental & Braces, Goodland Dentistry & Braces, Jubilee Dental & Braces, Pine Dentistry & Braces, Pinova Dental & Braces, Pippin Dental & Braces, Porter Dental & Braces, Ruby Dental & Braces, Spencer Dental & Braces, Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces, Sutton Dental & Braces, Taylor Dental & Braces, Topaz Dentistry & Braces, Youth Dentistry Georgia, and Kansas Youth Dental. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

