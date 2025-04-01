Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,245 in the last 365 days.

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Celebrates National Preceptor Month

Chicago, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics proudly honors preceptors who are making a difference in the lives of students studying to become registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) or nutrition dietetic technician, registered (NDTRs). April is National Preceptor Month, a celebration that highlights the critical role of preceptors in supporting the next generation of RDNs and NDTRs.

“Preceptors are leading the way in shaping the future of the nutrition and dietetics profession,” said Livleen Gill, 2024-2025 Academy President. “Connecting with students before they embark on their career, preceptors offer dedicated guidance, sharing their experience as practitioners and expertise to helping inspire the next generation of RDNs and NDTRs.”

Preceptors are RDNS or NDTRs who serve as a faculty for students or interns during supervised practice and provide one-on-one training while overseeing practical experiences and modeling professional behaviors and values.

The Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND) hosts the “Find-a-Preceptor Database,” which enables nutrition and dietetics program directors and students to search for a preceptor within a certain geographical area or practice area of expertise.

Practitioners interested in becoming a preceptor are encouraged to complete this sign-up form.

###

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.


Mike Zande
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
312/899-4734
media@eatright.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Celebrates National Preceptor Month

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more