Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Celebrates National Preceptor Month

Chicago, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics proudly honors preceptors who are making a difference in the lives of students studying to become registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) or nutrition dietetic technician, registered (NDTRs). April is National Preceptor Month, a celebration that highlights the critical role of preceptors in supporting the next generation of RDNs and NDTRs.

“Preceptors are leading the way in shaping the future of the nutrition and dietetics profession,” said Livleen Gill, 2024-2025 Academy President. “Connecting with students before they embark on their career, preceptors offer dedicated guidance, sharing their experience as practitioners and expertise to helping inspire the next generation of RDNs and NDTRs.”

Preceptors are RDNS or NDTRs who serve as a faculty for students or interns during supervised practice and provide one-on-one training while overseeing practical experiences and modeling professional behaviors and values.

The Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND) hosts the “Find-a-Preceptor Database,” which enables nutrition and dietetics program directors and students to search for a preceptor within a certain geographical area or practice area of expertise.

Practitioners interested in becoming a preceptor are encouraged to complete this sign-up form.

###

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

Mike Zande Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics 312/899-4734 media@eatright.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.