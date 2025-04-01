Ramsey Education Celebrates Teachers with the 2025 Teacher Appreciation Giveaway for National Financial Literacy Month

Nashville, Tennessee, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Financial Literacy Month, Ramsey Education, a division of Ramsey Solutions, is recognizing the dedicated work of teachers nationwide with the 2025 Teacher Appreciation Giveaway. This initiative offers an exciting opportunity for pre-K through 12th-grade educators. One lucky teacher will win a $5,000 vacation of their choice, while two additional winners will each receive $3,000 toward a vacation of their choice. Teachers can enter the giveaway from now until April 30, 2025, at ramseysolutions.com/teacher.

“Teachers make an incredible impact on their communities, and it’s a privilege to celebrate them in this way,” said Jim King, Executive Vice President of Ramsey Education. “For more than 25 years, we've had the honor of working alongside educators in both public and private schools who are not only shaping their students' futures but also empowering them to make wise financial decisions. This giveaway is just a small token of our gratitude for their dedication and the lasting impact they have on the lives of young people.”

Ramsey Education’s curriculum, Foundations in Personal Finance, empowers students to manage their money responsibly by teaching them how to budget, save, spend wisely, invest, and give generously—skills that will serve them throughout their lives. Used by over 7 million students in public and private middle schools, high schools, and universities, Foundations aligns with national financial literacy standards and state requirements across all 50 states. It has been taught in more than half of high schools nationwide.

For more information about Ramsey Education, visit ramseysolutions.com/education/about-us.

About Ramsey Education

Founded over 25 years ago in response to a widespread need for personal finance education, Ramsey Education introduced Foundations in Personal Finance in 2008 to teach public and private high school and homeschool students essential money management skills. Since then, the program has impacted more than 7 million students. In addition to the high school curriculum, Ramsey Education offers resources for colleges and universities, as well as a curriculum focused on entrepreneurship. Ramsey Education is committed to equipping every student in America with the knowledge and confidence to navigate their financial future.

Curt Harding Ramsey Solutions curt.harding@daveramsey.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.