Finisar Australia Expands Its Legacy of Innovation with a New Low-Cost Edge WSS Platform

SYDNEY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finisar Australia, a global leader in optical communications technology, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough: a new low-cost edge Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) platform. Designed to optimize network efficiency while reducing costs, this cutting-edge solution is built on next-generation low-cost Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) technology, delivering unparalleled scalability and performance for edge network applications.

This new edge WSS platform is specifically engineered for cost-sensitive applications at the network’s edge. It features a twin-WSS configuration, with each WSS supporting 12 optical fibers, enabling efficient and dynamic wavelength routing while significantly reducing operational costs. By leveraging its advanced LCoS technology, Finisar Australia continues to drive optical networking forward, offering solutions that enhance flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness for service providers and data center operators.

Additionally, this platform will serve as the foundation for a new line of dynamic gain equalizers (DGEs), initially supporting a twin configuration for C-band only and C+L band. The platform is also scalable to support up to 8 C+L band DGEs within a single module, making it a key enabler for future multi-rail optical transport networks.

A proof of concept for this multi-rail technology is being demonstrated at OFC by Finisar Australia’s parent company, Coherent, highlighting the potential for next-generation high-capacity optical transport.

By leveraging its advanced LCoS technology, Finisar Australia continues to drive optical networking forward, offering solutions that enhance flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness for service providers and data center operators.

About Finisar Australia

Finisar Australia provides world-class wavelength-selective switch (WSS) products to leading networking equipment manufacturers. For more information, visit finisarwss.com.

CONTACT:

Stefano Camatel

Director, Product Management & Marketing

stefano.camatel@finisar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.